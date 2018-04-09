StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks

SANDY, Utah, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StarMakerFX, specializing in hand painted cosmic star ceiling murals, has been asked to partner with eBay as part of their Everyday Heroes program and support Autism Speaks by sponsoring a unique sensory ceiling mural experience to two families with Autistic children somewhere in the United States. eBay sent StarMakerFX's owner and creator, Theresa Goldberg, to Lexington, VA on March 12th through March 16th to complete the first of two murals. The other mural will be completed later this year.

Co-founder Theresa Goldberg said, "I was humbled that I was offered the opportunity to be part of the eBay Everyday Heroes program. To be able to share what I create with these very special children through Autism Awareness Month was a blessing in itself. I truly believe that what I create helps in some small way."

StarMakerFX's sister company, GloMania USA, manufactures and distributes a wide range of Glow in the Dark, UV Black light, and other specialist pigments and paints through eBay. For over 20 years, GloMania has supported StarMakerFX's mission to help children and adults all over the world by donating paint and products. As part of eBay's charitable support for Autism Speaks and Autism Awareness, they are supporting and promoting StarMakerFX to continue their mission: Every child deserves a little piece of Heaven.

Each one of StarMakerFX's murals are hand painted and unique, so no two ceiling murals are the same. StarMakerFX found that these cosmic star ceiling murals, which are virtually invisible during the day, create a relaxing environment for children and adults with special needs, autism, or even sleeping disorders.

"The magic begins when the lights go out."

About GloMania & StarMakerFX: GloMania was originally established in the UK back in the late nineties as a way of making and selling paint for StarMakerFX so it could continue to support children with special needs. In 2010, they became GloMania USA LLC when they moved to Utah. As an international company, GloMania can distribute anywhere in the world. In addition to painting ceiling murals and offering novelty items, they supply their pigments and paints to manufacturers, car body companies, toy manufacturers, small businesses, and retail consumers. StarMakerFX's special techniques combined with GloMania's paint allow for creative illusions on ceilings and walls. Everything from constellations to deep space images can be applied.

