STARmed Unveils New Corporate Identity to Reflect 23-Year Mission of Patient-Centric Care

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARmed, a global pioneer in Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) technology, today unveiled a new brand identity. The refreshed visual language allows the company to better articulate its evolution: aligning an expanding product portfolio with the mission that has driven its operations since inception - utilizing high-precision technology to extend patient quality of life.

For over two decades, STARmed has been recognized for the engineering precision of its thermal ablation systems. However, as the company broadens its offerings to support a wider range of minimally invasive procedures, the need for a unified brand identity became clear. The new look, centered on the philosophy of "Precision Meets Humanity," ensures that every product in the growing portfolio is recognized not just for its technical specs, but for the clinical and lifestyle outcomes it delivers.

"This is not a new mission; it is simply a clearer version of ourselves," said Henry Shin, CEO of STARmed. "For 23 years, we have built our reputation on precision. Now, as we expand our portfolio to provide even more comprehensive support for minimally invasive care, we needed a brand that reflects the full scope of our impact. Our new identity visualizes the balance between the tools we build and the quality of life they protect."

The rebranding encompasses a comprehensive update to the company's logo and brand essence. The design moves beyond the industrial aesthetic common in the medtech sector to reflect the duality of the company's work:

Sharp, clean lines represent the engineering rigor and safety of the company's electrodes. The Curves: Softened edges represent the anatomical connection and the human element behind every data point.

"We didn't change our look to invent a new purpose; we changed it to honor the one we've always had," added Shin. "As we continue to introduce new solutions for minimally invasive care, our brand will serve as a constant reminder that our expanding technology has a singular focus: the life lived after the procedure."

About STARmed STARmed is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) systems and electrodes. Dedicated to the advancement of minimally invasive medicine, STARmed provides physicians with the tools to perform safe, effective procedures that reduce recovery times and preserve patient quality of life. From thyroid nodules to liver tumors, STARmed technology is used by clinicians worldwide to shape the future of soft tissue ablation.

For more information, visit STARmed-America.com.

