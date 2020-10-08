StarPak Becomes Largest W&H VISTAFLEX Customer Worldwide

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StarPak, a fully integrated printer and leading manufacturer of high-quality flexible packaging products, is expanding its capabilities by adding a W&H 67", 10-color VISTAFLEX flexographic press.

While the VISTAFLEX is running one job, up to five additional jobs can be prepared and stored. Changeovers are fully automated and initiated with the push of a button. This fast-changeover, highly efficient press can reach production speeds of up to 2,625 feet per minute. The press is equipped with an advanced wash-up system, which was designed with electric pumps to conserve energy and reduce ink loss. The press is scheduled for installation in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Part of the Five Star Family of Companies, StarPak supplies a growing range of printed films used for consumer and pet food bags and pouches, shrink overwrap, towel and tissue wrap, multi-pack bags, bakery bags, and printed rollstock for a diverse base of the largest CPG customers in North America. "StarPak is growing in targeted segments that require advanced capabilities and world-class printing. With expanding lamination capabilities and multiple MDO extrusion lines, StarPak produces innovative packaging for fast-evolving consumer packaging markets. StarPak is committed to applying the latest technology to support our customer's growth," states Mike Ukropina, CEO of Five Star.

About Five Star

The Five Star is an integrated group of manufacturing companies with industry-leading flexible packaging, printed films, bag making and other plastic processing capabilities. Five Star is centrally located in Houston, Texas and vertically integrated across multiple facilities that encompass extrusion, printing and converting operations. Five Star provides innovative packaging solutions to Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods companies and large national retailers across the following five business entities:

StarPak combines leading edge printing and extrusion capabilities to produce technical films, bags, and pouches for consumer-packaged goods and industrial products companies.

Polytex provides innovative laminated woven sacks, quad seal bags, pouches, and other flexible structures for various consumer markets, including pet foods and treats.

Superbag is a leading manufacturer and converter of environmentally focused retail carry-out, grocery bags, t-shirt sacks, and extruded films.

Fresh-Pak is a state-of-the-art recycling operation that manufactures extruded products from, and provides toll processing of, post-consumer (PCR) and industrial recycled resins.

Jumbo Bag provides bulk container bags that are custom designed to meet demanding customer applications.

