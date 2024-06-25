Starpax Biopharma Never-Before-Seen Magnetodrones™ and PolarTrak® Technology Transform Cancer Treatment

New 27,000-square-foot manufacturing facility now in operation to produce therapeutic Magnetodrones

MONTREAL, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride for cancer treatment, Starpax Biopharma Inc. ("Starpax") today unveiled its Starpax Cancer Treatment Platform™, a groundbreaking innovation that marks a monumental achievement in the company's journey towards pioneering new frontiers in cancer treatment. With a 100% remission rate and no side effects in all the subjects of the company's preclinical trials, this technology is conceived to address all solid tumors, representing 90% of cancer and 89% of deaths.

The Starpax technology is addressing a major resistance problem to treatment that chemotherapy and immunotherapy haven't solved for over a century. Studies have demonstrated that 90% of the volume of a tumor receives little or no drug at all. Drugs or immune cells don't swim; they need blood vessels to be distributed in a tumor and reach cancer cells, yet blood vessels and lymphatics in a tumor become chaotic, malfunctioning, or collapse. More studies have also demonstrated that as little as 1% of the dose of systemic chemotherapy, such as nanocarriers, antibodies, and precision target drugs, reach a tumor, leaving 99% of the toxic doses free to circulate in the patient's body, attacking healthy organs and creating unwanted side effects.

The Starpax Magnetodrones™ are the first component of the Starpax Cancer Treatment Platform™. They are living, self-propelled, non-pathogenic bacteria that carry anticancer drugs on their surface and are sensitive to magnetic fields. They are injected directly into a tumor and can swim in tumors without using blood vessels or circulating in the bloodstream.

The Starpax PolarTrak® is the second component of the platform. It is a proprietary medical device in which the patient is installed. It generates unique magnetic fields to keep the Magnetodrones captive inside the tumor, preventing them from escaping into the rest of the patient's body and forces the Magnetodrones to spread throughout the whole volume of the tumor, including in hypoxic zones where the cancerous stem cells are located. The process is managed by the Polartrak artificial intelligence, based on the data of the patient's tumor taken from the MRI imagery scanner days before the treatment. Magnetodrones have faced over 800 mutations in the laboratory and therefore are able to detect low levels of oxygen in the tumor's hypoxia areas where the stem cells are located. Then, they penetrate and accumulate in these areas to introduce the anticancer therapeutic.

"Our breakthrough Starpax platform can save countless lives, offering new hope in the fight against cancer," said Michael Gareau, Founding President of Starpax. "The unveiling of the Starpax Magnetodrones and PolarTrak lays the foundation for the future of cancer treatment. These technologies are not merely company milestones but keystones in developing solutions that completely transform the way we treat cancer today."

Direct delivery and spread of anticancer therapeutics into tumors increases efficacy and minimizes damage to healthy tissues. Compared to modern systemic treatments, Starpax's technology allows the administration of up to 50 times more drug directly in the tumor, including hard-to-reach hypoxic zones. By focusing treatment specifically on the tumor, Starpax's technology significantly lowers the risk of adverse effects. It allows 800 times fewer toxic molecules to be introduced into the body than standard chemotherapy treatments, drastically reducing toxicity and side effects. The two-part platform of Magnetodrones and PolarTrak creates a safer, more effective alternative to traditional treatments, promising a significant leap in patient care and recovery.

Dr. Gerald Batist, Director of Segal Cancer Center at Jewish General Hospital, stated, "Finally, with the Starpax technology, we have bacteria that actually move towards and can be accumulated in the hypoxic zone. This represents a big step in responding to a challenge that has been there and persists resistance to treatment."

To manufacture the Starpax Magnetrodrones, the company has also announced its new facility in Montreal is now in operation. When fully operational, the 27,000-square-foot facility has the capacity to produce Magnetodrones to treat 10,000 patients annually. A second Magnetodrones manufacturing plant is being discussed, with a capacity of 110,000 patients annually.

Starting with two patents in 2017, Starpax now holds 57 key patents and pending patents for its Magnetodrones and PolarTrak, as well as the interventional procedure ensuring a competitive edge in the field. Since its founding, Starpax has collaborated with top cancer research institutions, including McGill University, Jewish General Hospital, Polytechnique Montréal, and TransMedTech Institute. In September 2023, the company announced a $24 million Regulation A+ capital raise. It will begin clinical trials in 2025.

