Starpharma to present at OTCQX Virtual Investor Conference

Interested parties are able to register at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com or at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/0418prepr. An on-demand archive of the presentation will be available for 90 days at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.

Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers – a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

VivaGel®: Starpharma's portfolio includes women's health products based on VivaGel® (SPL7013, astodrimer sodium), a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV is approved for marketing in the EU and Australia for bacterial vaginosis (BV). Starpharma has a license agreement with Aspen Pharmacare Australia Pty Ltd for the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV in Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma has also developed an antiviral condom which uses VivaGel® in the lubricant, which is available in Australia and Canada under the Lifestyles® Dual Protect™ brand. Starpharma has a number of license agreements to market the VivaGel® condom in other regions, including China and Japan (Okamoto).

DEP® - Dendrimer Enhanced Product®: Starpharma's DEP® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has two internal DEP® products – DEP® docetaxel and DEP® cabazitaxel - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours, and further DEP® products approaching clinical development. Starpharma's partnered DEP® programs include a multiproduct DEP® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more.

Starpharma.com | Twitter | LinkedIn

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, relating to Starpharma's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising", "plans", "anticipated", "will", "project", "believe", "forecast", "expected", "estimated", "targeting", "aiming", "set to", "potential", "seeking to", "goal", "could provide", "intends", "is being developed", "could be", "on track", or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialization of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected trial results, including additional analysis of existing data, and new data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Starpharma is providing this information as of the date of this document and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starpharma-to-present-at-otcqx-virtual-investor-conference-300628080.html

SOURCE Starpharma

Related Links

http://www.starpharma.com

