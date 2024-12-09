StarPics announces its complete acquisition of the BAM! brand, marking its first major expansion in the Autographed Collectibles Industry!

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarPics is the new premium trading card company founded by comic con pioneer Gareb Shamus. This exciting announcement comes just ahead of StarPics' highly anticipated launch of its inaugural CGC Signature Series collectible cards.

"With the acquisition of the BAM! brand, we've significantly grown our footprint in the collectibles market overnight," said Gareb Shamus, Founder of StarPics. "BAM!'s incredible community of nearly 50,000 customers, 70,000 Facebook followers, 13,000 Instagram followers, and thousands more on X creates a huge opportunity to connect with avid collectors. We're excited to build on BAM!'s 11 years of success to deliver premium autographed collectibles in new and innovative ways."

Shamus continued, "We are deeply grateful to Adam McArthur for the passion and dedication he brought to BAM!. We look forward to working with him on his exciting new venture, Big Beast, as we take BAM! into the future."

Adam McArthur, Founder and CEO of BAM! Entertainment & Big Beast, shared his enthusiasm for the transition. "Since 2013, I've poured my heart into BAM!, creating a community and delivering exceptional products and service to our fans. Passing the torch to Gareb and Stephen Shamus is a natural progression for BAM!, and I'm confident StarPics will continue and build upon its great tradition. I'm thrilled to focus on Big Beast and will also be working with StarPics on new projects, as well."

ABOUT STARPICS:

At launch, each Artist signs just 41 cards with parallels numbered to 25 (gold foil), 10 (holo foil), 5 (red foil) and an exclusive 1-of-1 prismatic foil. The StarPics cards will drop on starpicscards.com direct to collectors. Each drop will be available until the cards sell out!

StarPics will feature all hand-signed cards with A-list celebrities such as Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Pine, Paul Rudd, Orlando Bloom, Jaimie Alexander, Diego Luna and many more. The cards have the bonus of all being in CGC Signature Series holders, meaning that collectors have no doubt about the signature on the card. A CGC Signature Series representative witnesses every signing, secures each card in a security bag and delivers them to CGC headquarters for grading and encapsulation. The special CGC Signature Series label also displays the date of the signing, adding a provenance that other card manufacturers do not include.

About BAM!:

Founded in 2013, BAM! has become a cornerstone of the collectible world, delivering curated boxes of autographed memorabilia and connecting fans to their favorite pop culture icons. With a strong legacy of quality and innovation, BAM! now enters a new era under the leadership of StarPics.

For more information, visit starpic scards.com .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE StarPics