WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starpoint Brands™, a division of global entrepreneurship leader United Franchise Group™ (UFG), announced today the launch of Big Flavor Brands™, a division dedicated to innovative foodservice concepts. The new division provides additional support and a framework for shared services dedicated exclusively to its flourishing restaurant and catering franchises, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®, Graze Craze®, and its newest brand, Cannoli Kitchen Pizza™.

Starpoint Brands Launches Big Flavor Brands Foodservice Division and Introduces Cannoli Kitchen Pizza Franchise

Big Flavor Brands is a specialty division of Starpoint Brands, UFG's collection of franchise brands that have become leaders in their respective industries. All brands within the UFG family enjoy unmatched access to a global network and nearly four decades of experience in the franchising industry. Big Flavor Brands will focus on its franchisees with dedicated staff to support each brand on matters such as shared franchise services, marketing, training, and real estate.

Cannoli Kitchen Pizza was founded in 1996 in Boca Raton, Florida and is known for its quick-service style Italian cuisine always made with fresh ingredients. With seven restaurants throughout South Florida, it is a highly successful concept serving freshly baked pizza, pasta, calzones, stromboli, and, of course, cannoli. The menu is based on recipes made in-house with fresh, quality ingredients and the service style is quick and convenient with a focus on delivery and take-out with dine-in seating available. Everything from the cannoli shells and cream to the pizza dough, is prepared on-site daily to ensure the highest quality. The fast casual concept began its franchising journey last year with Accurate Franchising Inc., the UFG affiliated company that helps turn emerging brands into franchises.

"This newly franchised concept is a locally grown, family-owned business, and a great fit for our brand culture. It differentiates itself because of its ability to 'take over' vacant pizzeria spaces and quickly convert them to the successful Cannoli Kitchen Pizza locations, adapting and saving time and expense," said A.J. Titus, President of Starpoint Brands. Ray Titus, CEO of UFG added, "We're excited to deploy our franchise development strategy for Cannoli Kitchen Pizza, which includes start-up and conversion opportunities for new franchisees and independent pizzeria operators alike. This concept offers a unique opportunity in a booming industry with an affordable investment, multiple streams of revenue, and complete support provided by UFG."

Austin Titus, newly named President of Cannoli Kitchen Pizza commented, "When I was in college, my friends and I were frequent customers of the original location because they had pizza by the slice, and still do; the menu is fresh, fast and affordable. The concept checks all the right boxes; it is agile, adaptable, and a proven success. I am really excited about sharing this concept and growing the brand."

About Big Flavor Brands

Big Flavor Brands™ specializes in franchises dedicated to creative eating, offering a zesty menu of fast-growing, award-winning food brands with a proven track record of success. Redefining fast-casual restaurants by offering authentic third-generation recipes at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®, innovating the specialty concept, with charcuterie board caterer Graze Craze®, and transforming Italian take out to fast-fresh Italian from Cannoli Kitchen Pizza™, Big Flavor Brands dominate their niches with quality, value, and tasty fare for every occasion. Big Flavor Brands represents the food division of Starpoint Brands which is comprised of a family of trusted companies exemplifying the very best in their industries.

About Cannoli Kitchen Pizza

Cannoli Kitchen Pizza™ is a local's favorite, Italian restaurant franchise that defines quick-service Italian-style. Known for using premium ingredients, freshly made cannoli, and providing quick friendly service, Cannoli Kitchen Pizza is transforming Italian take-out and delivery to a super-fast-fresh experience. For 20 years, Cannoli Kitchen Pizza has been creating fine classics like baked pasta, calzones, salads, garlic rolls, and pizza by the pie or by the slice; this is the place where Grandma's lost recipes can finally be found! Named for its most famous crave-worthy dessert, Cannoli Kitchen Pizza handcrafts unforgettable, delectable cannoli and delivers every day of the week. Cannoli Kitchen Pizza is now among the Starpoint Brands™ constellation of trusted companies representing the very best in their industries. For information about Cannoli Kitchen Pizza locations, menu, and catering visit www.cannolikitchen.com and for franchising opportunities, visit www.cannolikitchenfranchise.com.

