Starpoint Brands Launches Big Flavor Brands Foodservice Division and Introduces Cannoli Kitchen Pizza Franchise

News provided by

Starpoint Brands™

05 Sep, 2023, 09:29 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starpoint Brands™, a division of global entrepreneurship leader United Franchise Group™ (UFG), announced today the launch of Big Flavor Brands™, a division dedicated to innovative foodservice concepts. The new division provides additional support and a framework for shared services dedicated exclusively to its flourishing restaurant and catering franchises, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®, Graze Craze®, and its newest brand, Cannoli Kitchen Pizza™.

Continue Reading
Starpoint Brands Launches Big Flavor Brands Foodservice Division and Introduces Cannoli Kitchen Pizza Franchise
Starpoint Brands Launches Big Flavor Brands Foodservice Division and Introduces Cannoli Kitchen Pizza Franchise

Big Flavor Brands is a specialty division of Starpoint Brands, UFG's collection of franchise brands that have become leaders in their respective industries. All brands within the UFG family enjoy unmatched access to a global network and nearly four decades of experience in the franchising industry. Big Flavor Brands will focus on its franchisees with dedicated staff to support each brand on matters such as shared franchise services, marketing, training, and real estate. 

Cannoli Kitchen Pizza was founded in 1996 in Boca Raton, Florida and is known for its quick-service style Italian cuisine always made with fresh ingredients. With seven restaurants throughout South Florida, it is a highly successful concept serving freshly baked pizza, pasta, calzones, stromboli, and, of course, cannoli. The menu is based on recipes made in-house with fresh, quality ingredients and the service style is quick and convenient with a focus on delivery and take-out with dine-in seating available. Everything from the cannoli shells and cream to the pizza dough, is prepared on-site daily to ensure the highest quality. The fast casual concept began its franchising journey last year with Accurate Franchising Inc., the UFG affiliated company that helps turn emerging brands into franchises.

"This newly franchised concept is a locally grown, family-owned business, and a great fit for our brand culture. It differentiates itself because of its ability to 'take over' vacant pizzeria spaces and quickly convert them to the successful Cannoli Kitchen Pizza locations, adapting and saving time and expense," said A.J. Titus, President of Starpoint Brands. Ray Titus, CEO of UFG added, "We're excited to deploy our franchise development strategy for Cannoli Kitchen Pizza, which includes start-up and conversion opportunities for new franchisees and independent pizzeria operators alike. This concept offers a unique opportunity in a booming industry with an affordable investment, multiple streams of revenue, and complete support provided by UFG."

Austin Titus, newly named President of Cannoli Kitchen Pizza commented, "When I was in college, my friends and I were frequent customers of the original location because they had pizza by the slice, and still do; the menu is fresh, fast and affordable. The concept checks all the right boxes; it is agile, adaptable, and a proven success. I am really excited about sharing this concept and growing the brand."

For more information, visit www.starpointbrands.com.

About Big Flavor Brands
Big Flavor Brands™ specializes in franchises dedicated to creative eating, offering a zesty menu of fast-growing, award-winning food brands with a proven track record of success. Redefining fast-casual restaurants by offering authentic third-generation recipes at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®, innovating the specialty concept, with charcuterie board caterer Graze Craze®, and transforming Italian take out to fast-fresh Italian from Cannoli Kitchen Pizza™, Big Flavor Brands dominate their niches with quality, value, and tasty fare for every occasion. Big Flavor Brands represents the food division of Starpoint Brands which is comprised of a family of trusted companies exemplifying the very best in their industries.

About Cannoli Kitchen Pizza 
Cannoli Kitchen Pizza™ is a local's favorite, Italian restaurant franchise that defines quick-service Italian-style. Known for using premium ingredients, freshly made cannoli, and providing quick friendly service, Cannoli Kitchen Pizza is transforming Italian take-out and delivery to a super-fast-fresh experience. For 20 years, Cannoli Kitchen Pizza has been creating fine classics like baked pasta, calzones, salads, garlic rolls, and pizza by the pie or by the slice; this is the place where Grandma's lost recipes can finally be found! Named for its most famous crave-worthy dessert, Cannoli Kitchen Pizza handcrafts unforgettable, delectable cannoli and delivers every day of the week. Cannoli Kitchen Pizza is now among the Starpoint Brands™ constellation of trusted companies representing the very best in their industries. For information about Cannoli Kitchen Pizza locations, menu, and catering visit www.cannolikitchen.com and for franchising opportunities, visit www.cannolikitchenfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Britt Bradford, [email protected]

SOURCE Starpoint Brands™

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.