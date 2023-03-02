STARR Restaurants & Bankroll Conclude Their Partnership Following STARR Restaurants' Initial Consult & Culinary Expertise

PHILADELPHIA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STARR Restaurants and Bankroll announced today that their partnership will end. STARR Restaurants played a valuable role in the creative ideation and development of the initial food and beverage menus and set the foundation for successful kitchen operations at Bankroll; however, due to a difference in philosophy, STARR Restaurants will no longer be involved with Bankroll's management and operations, or the creative oversight of its food & beverage program.

