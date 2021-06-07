Starring: The World's Greatest Double Sided Tape™

"Over the last 40 years, Bron Tapes has been finding solutions for our customers. One of our Legacy Products is Killer Red®. As Application Specialists, we show it to almost all of our customers. It's an extremely versatile and easy to handle tape, which makes it attractive for a number of bonding and mounting applications." – Mike Shand, CEO

Killer Red® features a unique adhesive system that not only bonds to critical substrates, but also has high adhesion – even on LSE surfaces. Killer Red® is also plasticizer, UV, water, and weather resistant.

Because of these noteworthy properties, Killer Red® is exceptionally versatile and effective in a wide range of applications, including attaching and bonding, indoor and outdoor mounting, weatherproofing, and more.

"There are a lot of options in the double sided tape market, but there is a certain level of confidence when choosing Killer Red® over a competitive product. From a performance perspective, Killer Red® is your go-to product in almost every application." – Mike Shand, CEO

For a closer look at the star of the show, visit the Bron Tapes website.

About Bron Holding, Inc.: Bron Tapes, Inc., Bron Aerotech, Inc. and Bron Converting, Inc. comprise the Bron Holding, Inc. family of companies. Industrial application solutions and products are supplied by Bron Tapes, while the Space, Aerospace & Defense markets are serviced by Bron Aerotech. Custom converting services such as laminating, rewinding, die-cutting, kitting, precision slitting, printing and custom packaging are supplied to all markets by Bron Converting.

About Bron Tapes, Inc.: Domestically, Bron Tapes operates ten (10) industrial branch locations with Headquarters in Denver, Colorado – home to Bron for 43 years. Our Application Specialists operate from individual Branch locations and Markets. Globally, Bron supports Customers in more than 50 countries. Our proprietary products are complemented by a wide range of Manufacturer Partner-branded materials.

