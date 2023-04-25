Starry Nights Summer Concert Series Returns to Veritas Vineyard and Winery

Starry Nights is an annual concert series hosted by Veritas Winery bringing together the community with live music, wine, and food. This June, Veritas Winery has invited Applebutter Soul, a Lynchburg-based musical group known for their unique blend of genres, from soul, funk, and jazz to R&B and Motown. On July 12th, the evening will feature the country and western Wil Gravatt Band. The series finishes on August 8th with the Significant Others serving up a potent mix of familiar pop and rock anthems that will keep the crowd on its feet.

The Starry Nights concert series promises to be an unforgettable experience, with guests enjoying three nights of live music, delicious food, and of course, Veritas' award-winning wines. Guests will also have the opportunity to soak in Veritas' picturesque vineyards and enjoy the stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

"Of all the events we have ever done, Starry Nights has been and will always be the most popular by far," said Andrew Hodson, founder of Veritas Winery.

Tickets for all three Starry Nights are now available for purchase on the Veritas Winery website. General admission tickets are $25 per person, with the option to add-on dinner for an additional cost. The buffet dinner add-on includes reserved seating on the brick patio and a catered buffet meal (plus dessert!) The plated dinner add-on grants access to reserved seating on the covered porch, a three-course dinner, and table service.

Don't miss your chance to experience Starry Nights. Purchase your tickets now at veritaswines.com/veritas-starry-nights or by calling 540-456-8000.

ABOUT VERITAS VINEYARD & WINERY | Veritas Vineyard & Winery has grown into a 20-year-old family business that is on the leading edge of the Virginia wine industry. With over 60 acres in the Monticello wine region and producing a complex portfolio of wine ranging from sparkling to beautifully balanced red wines, Veritas wine quality starts in the vineyard and the terroir of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

