Stars and Strikes Brings Their Unique Version of Family Entertainment to Smyrna, Tennessee

SMYRNA, Tenn., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Stars and Strikes recently announced plans to open a new family entertainment center in Smyrna, TN in the 3rd Quarter of 2018, marking their twelfth location and the first in the state of Tennessee.

Private, upscale bowling lanes will be available at the new Stars and Strikes in Smyrna, TN

The 55,000 square foot facility located at 333 N Lowry Street – convenient to Interstates 24 and 640 – will house 24 bowling lanes, 8 of which are VIP lanes in the signature Main St Lounge. The new Smyrna location will offer fun and unique bowling leagues for all ages and skill levels. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes will feature other attractions, including a 7,300 sq. foot arcade and prize store, a multi-story laser tag arena, bumper cars, the 7/10 Grille restaurant and a large full-service bar surrounded by big screen TVs for sports viewing.

The new Smyrna facility also includes multiple private party rooms for events, highlighted by an upscale corporate event room that will seat 150+ with a full private bar. The Main Street Lounge features VIP bowling lanes in an upscale setting that is ideal for corporate and group events of all sizes. Stars and Strikes excel at providing deluxe, chef-crafted cuisine in a fun-filled atmosphere. Corporate and private event guests initially visit for the fun, only to be pleasantly surprised at the high quality and taste of the private event buffets and food packages.

"We are aware of the demand for our unique brand of entertainment from the families and residents of Smyrna, Rutherford County, and the greater Nashville area," said Jack Canouse, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "With these families in mind, we are excited to bring a quality brand of family-focused entertainment to the Smyrna area that guests of any age can enjoy."

The new Stars and Strikes will offer affordable birthday party packages that are custom designed to accommodate budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes take great pride in delivering a fantastically fun birthday party experience for kids of all ages that is easy and affordable for parents. Stars and Strikes' birthday parties are consistently voted the #1 Birthday Parties by multiple local news outlets. The private birthday party rooms are ideal for a child's special day.

Stars and Strikes Smyrna's lineup of attractions, which includes a two-story laser tag arena and indoor bumper cars, has been upgraded with the company's newest attraction, Escapology. Escapology is an entertaining, interactive amusement concept where you use your powers of deduction to solve a mystery. While it looks and feels like an ordinary room, it's actually a real-life mystery adventure game designed for small groups of friends, families, and co-workers. Your team is on the clock and must solve the puzzles and figure out the clues to earn your freedom and "Escape from the Room."

The Smyrna location will feature the company's well-regarded classic American grill dining concept, the 7/10 Grille. The restaurant will offer fresh, chef-crafted cuisine including a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, specialty pizzas and other house-made items. Stars and Strikes have made it a priority to offer food and beverage options that are healthy, delicious and a welcome enhancement to the entire entertainment experience.

With eleven existing locations throughout Georgia and Alabama, including Augusta (opened 2017), Huntsville, AL (opened 2017), Columbus (opened 2016), Buford (opened 2015), Loganville (opened 2015), Woodstock (opened 2015), Sandy Springs (opened 2013), Stone Mountain (opened 2011), Dallas (opened 2008), Lawrenceville (opened 2007) and Cumming (opened 2005), and a new Stars and Strikes coming soon to Summerville, SC (opening November of 2018), the Stars and Strikes location in Smyrna will appeal to guests of all ages and interests. The 24 state-of-the-art bowling lanes will attract serious bowlers looking to bowl in leagues, as well as families looking for a safe, clean, smoke-free entertainment center that is kid-friendly.

Stars and Strikes are excited to be an active member of the Smyrna community. The company will invest over $7 million in the new facility, creating over 100 jobs, most of which will be filled locally. Stars and Strikes are currently interviewing General Manager and Kitchen Manager candidates for the Smyrna location. For more information or to apply for these positions, email Megan Voth at Mvoth@Starsandstrikes.org.

ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES

Locally owned and operated, Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions include bumper cars, laser tag, arcade games and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. Stars and Strikes currently employ over 900 people throughout the Southeast. There is something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com or call 678-965-5707.

For more information, interviews or press images, contact Scott Harris at 678-780-9227 or via email at Sharris@Starsandstrikes.org

Related Images

stars-and-strikes-vip-bowling-lanes.jpg

Stars and Strikes VIP Bowling Lanes

Private, upscale bowling lanes will be available at the new Stars and Strikes in Smyrna, TN

stars-and-strikes-blue-bar.jpg

Stars and Strikes Blue Bar

The signature Stars and Strikes Blue Bar will be the centerpiece of the new Smyrna, TN facility.

stars-and-strikes-bowling.jpg

Stars and Strikes Bowling

Our upscale lanes feature comfort seating, state of the art scoring systems and lane-side service.

stars-and-strikes-arcade.jpg

Stars and Strikes Arcade & Attractions

Our huge arcade feature the latest and greatest video, prizing and redemption games.

Related Links

Stars and Strikes Website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stars-and-strikes-brings-their-unique-version-of-family-entertainment-to-smyrna-tennessee-300636805.html

SOURCE Stars and Strikes

Related Links

https://www.starsandstrikes.com

