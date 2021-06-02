Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Celebrates 16 Year Anniversary of First Location with Upgraded Arcade

CUMMING, Ga., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Family Entertainment Center, Stars and Strikes is celebrating the 16th anniversary of their first location in Cumming, Georgia. The Cumming Anniversary Celebration takes place on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and features the biggest discounts of the year!

The incredible Anniversary Celebration offers include:

Buy-One-Get-One FREE Game Cards for their recently upgraded and expanded Arcade!

Buy-One-Get-One FREE games of our 2-story Laser Tag!

Buy-One-Get-One FREE sessions of Bumper Cars!

Prize Giveaways!

The Cumming location is Stars and Strikes' first location, which opened in the summer of 2005. The company has expanded over the years to 15 facilities with locations in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The 50,000+ square foot facility located at 133 Merchants Square and houses 36 bowling lanes, 12 of which are VIP lanes. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes features a recently upgraded and expanded arcade with 15 new and exciting video and redemption games. The expansive arcade also includes a BRAND NEW prize store where players can browse for prizes that can be purchased with tickets won on the arcade games.

"We're excited to unveil the exciting new arcade upgrades to the Cumming community, and continue to provide family-focused entertainment that guests of any age can enjoy", said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes.

Stars and Strikes has provided premiere event space and affordable birthday party packages in Cumming that are custom designed to accommodate groups and budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes was voted the #1 birthday party destination in Atlanta by Atlanta Parent magazine in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

SOURCE Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers

Related Links

https://www.starsandstrikes.com

