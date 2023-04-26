STARS AND STRIKES FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER IS ROLLING INTO ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA

Company continues their expansion with the opening of their 17th location



ATLANTA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Stars and Strikes recently announced plans to open a new family entertainment center in Rock Hill, South Carolina in the 4th Quarter of 2023, marking their seventeenth location and the fourth in the State of South Carolina.

The 45,000 square foot facility located at 2225 Dave Lyle Blvd – convenient to I77 at the Rock Hill Galleria Mall – will feature state-of-the-art attractions that cater to a wide range of ages and interests. Stars and Strikes Rock Hill will house 20 state-of-the-art bowling lanes. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes will feature an 8500 sq. foot arcade and prize store with the latest arcade games and virtual reality, a massive multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, and a large full-service bar surrounded by big screen TVs for sports viewing.

Stars and Strikes' Rock Hill location will offer fresh, chef-crafted cuisine including a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, specialty pizzas and other house-made items. Stars and Strikes has made it a priority to offer food and beverage options that are healthy, delicious and a welcome enhancement to the entire entertainment experience.

"We want to create a space where families can come and spend quality time together," said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "Whether you're looking for a fun outing with the kids or a night out with friends, Stars and Strikes has something for everyone."

The new Stars and Strikes will offer affordable birthday party packages that are custom designed to accommodate budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes takes great pride in delivering a fantastically fun birthday party experience for kids of all ages that is easy and affordable for parents. Stars and Strikes' birthday parties are consistently voted the #1 Birthday Parties by multiple local news outlets.

With sixteen existing locations throughout Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, the Stars and Strikes location in Rock Hill will appeal to guests of all ages that are looking for a safe, clean, smoke-free entertainment center that is kid-friendly.

Stars and Strikes is excited to be an active member of the Rock Hill community. The company is making a significant investment in the new, premium entertainment complex, creating over 100 jobs, most of which will be filled locally. Stars and Strikes will begin interviews for management positions in the near future.

ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES

Locally owned and operated, Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions include bumper cars, laser tag, axe throwing, arcade games and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. Stars and Strikes currently employs over 1500 people throughout the Southeast. There is something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com or call 678-965-5707.

SOURCE Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers