Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Rolls Into Concord, North Carolina

CONCORD, N.C., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Stars and Strikes recently announced plans to open a new family entertainment center in Concord, North Carolina in the Summer of 2020. The new Concord facility will be their second location in the State of North Carolina. Stars and Strikes is an industry leader in the family entertainment business, with 13 existing locations and 4 new facilities opening by Q4 of 2020.

The 55,000 square foot facility will be located at 545 Concord Parkway N, convenient to Interstate 85 and U.S. Highway 29. The family entertainment center will house 24 bowling lanes (including 8 VIP lanes), an enormous arcade and prize store, multi-story laser tag, bumper cars, the 7/10 Grille and a large full-service bar.

The new Concord location also includes private party rooms for events, including an upscale corporate event room that will seat over 100 guests. Stars and Strikes excels at providing chef-crafted cuisine in a fun-filled atmosphere with custom menus available for groups of all sizes.

"We are aware of the demand for our unique brand of entertainment from the families and residents of the Concord area," said Jack Canouse, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "With these families in mind, we are excited to bring our brand of family-focused entertainment to the Concord and greater Charlotte area that guests of any age can enjoy."

The location will offer affordable birthday packages designed to accommodate budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes delivers a fantastically fun birthday party experience for kids that is easy and affordable for parents. The Company's birthday parties are consistently voted the #1 Birthday Parties by multiple news outlets.

Stars and Strikes is excited to add another family-friendly location in North Carolina and will be investing over $7 million in the new facility, creating over 100 jobs, most of which will be filled locally. Stars and Strikes was founded based on a drive to provide safe, clean, service-oriented entertainment centers that parents and children can enjoy together. Stars and Strikes looks forward to moving into the Concord market.

ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES

Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. Stars and Strikes currently employs over 1300 people throughout the Southeast.

Press contact:

Scott Harris, Director of Marketing

678-780-9227

Sharris@StarsandStrikes.org

SOURCE Stars and Strikes