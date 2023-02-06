Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Rolls Into Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Company celebrates their 16th location with a Grand Opening Party on Saturday, Feb 18th

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Family Entertainment Center, Stars and Strikes recently announced the Grand Opening of their brand-new Myrtle Beach, South Carolina location. The event takes place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and features the biggest discounts of the year!

The incredible Grand Opening offers include:

Buy-One-Get-One FREE Game Cards for their state-of-the-art Arcade!

Buy-One-Get-One FREE games of our (NEW!) 2-story LED Laser Tag!

$2 games of Bowling!

games of Bowling! Prize Giveaways!

The Stars and Strikes Grand Opening Celebration will also include remote broadcasts from local radio stations, activities and much, much more!

The Myrtle Beach location is Stars and Strikes' third location in the state of South Carolina. The company has invested over $10 million in the new facility, creating over 100 jobs and at the same time creating a safe environment where families can have fun.

The 52,000 square foot facility located at Grand Coastal Mall houses 24 bowling lanes, featuring SPARK Augmented Reality Bowling. The location's 8 VIP lanes provide an intimate space for added privacy and the S&S Lounge offers an atmosphere where adults can unwind and connect with one another. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes features a HUGE 10,000 sq. foot arcade that houses over 100 popular virtual reality, video and redemption games. The expansive arcade includes a prize store where players can browse for prizes that can be purchased with tickets won on the arcade games. The facility includes a large full-service bar with an axe throwing area and big-screen TVs for sports viewing.

"We're excited to bring the Stars and Strikes concept to Horry County and the surrounding area, and provide family-focused entertainment that guests of any age can enjoy", said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes.

The new Stars and Strikes offers affordable birthday party packages that are custom designed to accommodate budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes is consistently voted the #1 birthday party destination in Atlanta by Atlanta Parent magazine.

SOURCE Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers