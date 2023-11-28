Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Rolls Into Rock Hill, South Carolina

Company celebrates their 17th location with a Grand Opening Party on Saturday, December 2nd

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Family Entertainment Center, Stars and Strikes recently announced the opening of their 17th location in Rock Hill, SC! The new location opened to the public on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The Grand Opening Celebration for their brand-new Rock Hill, South Carolina location will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and features the biggest discounts of the year!

The incredible Grand Opening offers include:

Buy-One-Get-One FREE Game Cards for their state-of-the-art Arcade!

Buy-One-Get-One FREE games of Laser Tag!

Half Price Hourly Bowling!

Prize Giveaways!

The Stars and Strikes Grand Opening Celebration will also include remote broadcasts from local radio stations, activities and much, much more!

The Rock Hill location is Stars and Strikes' fourth location in the state of South Carolina. The company has made a significant investment in the new facility, creating over 100 jobs and at the same time creating a safe environment where families can have fun.

The 45,000 square foot facility located at 2225 Dave Lyle Blvd. houses 20 bowling lanes, features a HUGE 8,500 sq. foot arcade with popular virtual reality, video and redemption games, and a massive 2-story Laser Tag arena! The expansive arcade includes a prize store where players can browse for prizes that can be purchased with tickets won on the arcade games. The facility includes a large full-service bar with an axe throwing area and big-screen TVs for sports viewing.

"We're excited to bring the Stars and Strikes concept to York County and the surrounding area, and provide family-focused entertainment that guests of any age can enjoy", said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes.

The new Stars and Strikes offers affordable birthday party packages that are custom designed to accommodate budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes is consistently voted the #1 birthday party destination in Atlanta by Atlanta Parent magazine.

SOURCE Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers