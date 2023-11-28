Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Rolls Into Rock Hill, South Carolina

News provided by

Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers

28 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

Company celebrates their 17th location with a Grand Opening Party on Saturday, December 2nd

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Family Entertainment Center, Stars and Strikes recently announced the opening of their 17th location in Rock Hill, SC! The new location opened to the public on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The Grand Opening Celebration for their brand-new Rock Hill, South Carolina location will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and features the biggest discounts of the year!

The incredible Grand Opening offers include:

  • Buy-One-Get-One FREE Game Cards for their state-of-the-art Arcade!
  • Buy-One-Get-One FREE games of Laser Tag!
  • Half Price Hourly Bowling!
  • Prize Giveaways!

The Stars and Strikes Grand Opening Celebration will also include remote broadcasts from local radio stations, activities and much, much more!

The Rock Hill location is Stars and Strikes' fourth location in the state of South Carolina. The company has made a significant investment in the new facility, creating over 100 jobs and at the same time creating a safe environment where families can have fun.

The 45,000 square foot facility located at 2225 Dave Lyle Blvd. houses 20 bowling lanes, features a HUGE 8,500 sq. foot arcade with popular virtual reality, video and redemption games, and a massive 2-story Laser Tag arena! The expansive arcade includes a prize store where players can browse for prizes that can be purchased with tickets won on the arcade games. The facility includes a large full-service bar with an axe throwing area and big-screen TVs for sports viewing.

"We're excited to bring the Stars and Strikes concept to York County and the surrounding area, and provide family-focused entertainment that guests of any age can enjoy", said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes.

The new Stars and Strikes offers affordable birthday party packages that are custom designed to accommodate budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes is consistently voted the #1 birthday party destination in Atlanta by Atlanta Parent magazine.

SOURCE Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.