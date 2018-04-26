Stars and Strikes Rolls Into Summerville, South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Stars and Strikes recently announced plans to open a new family entertainment center in Summerville, S.C., in November of 2018, marking their thirteenth location and the first in the state of South Carolina.

Our upscale lanes feature comfort seating, state-of-the-art scoring systems and lane-side service.

The 55,000-square-foot facility located at 4570 Ladson Road – convenient to Interstates 26 and 526 – will house 24 bowling lanes, eight of which are VIP lanes in the signature Main St Lounge. The new Summerville location will offer fun and unique bowling leagues for all ages and skill levels. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes will feature other attractions, including a 7,300-square-foot arcade and prize store, a multi-story laser tag arena, bumper cars, the 7/10 Grille restaurant and a large full-service bar surrounded by big screen TVs for sports viewing.

The new Summerville facility also includes multiple private party rooms for events, highlighted by an upscale corporate event room that will seat 150-plus with a full private bar. The Main St Lounge features VIP bowling lanes in an upscale setting that is ideal for corporate and group events of all sizes. Stars and Strikes excels at providing deluxe, chef-crafted cuisine in a fun-filled atmosphere. Corporate and private event guests initially visit for the fun, only to be pleasantly surprised at the high quality and taste of the private event buffets and food packages.

"Opening the first Stars and Strikes in the state of South Carolina is a milestone for our company. We are aware of the demand for our brand of family-oriented entertainment from the families and residents of Summerville, Dorchester County and the greater Charleston area. Summerville's large population of close-knit families makes it an ideal location for us," said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "With these families in mind, we are excited to bring a quality brand of family-focused entertainment to the Summerville area that guests of any age can enjoy."

The new Stars and Strikes will offer affordable birthday party packages that are custom designed to accommodate budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes takes great pride in delivering a fantastically fun birthday party experience for kids of all ages that is easy and affordable for parents. Stars and Strikes' birthday parties are consistently voted the No. 1 Birthday Parties by multiple local news outlets. The private birthday party rooms are ideal for a child's special day.

Stars and Strikes Summerville's lineup of attractions, which includes a two-story laser tag arena and indoor bumper cars, has been upgraded with the company's newest attraction, Escapology. Escapology is an entertaining, interactive amusement concept where participants use their powers of deduction to solve a mystery. While it looks and feels like an ordinary room, it is actually a real-life mystery adventure game designed for small groups of friends, families and co-workers. Teams are on the clock and must solve the puzzles and figure out the clues to earn freedom and "Escape from the Room."

The Summerville location will feature the company's well-regarded classic American grill dining concept, the 7/10 Grille. The restaurant will offer fresh, chef-crafted cuisine including a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, specialty pizzas and other house-made items. Stars and Strikes has made it a priority to offer food and beverage options that are healthy, delicious and a welcome enhancement to the entire entertainment experience.

With 11 existing locations throughout Georgia and Alabama, including Augusta (opened 2017), Huntsville, Alabama (opened 2017), Columbus (opened 2016), Buford (opened 2015), Loganville (opened 2015), Woodstock (opened 2015), Sandy Springs (opened 2013), Stone Mountain (opened 2011), Dallas (opened 2008), Lawrenceville (opened 2007) and Cumming (opened 2005), and a new Stars and Strikes coming soon to Smyrna, Tennessee (opening in Q3 of 2018), the Stars and Strikes location in Summerville will appeal to guests of all ages and interests. The 24 state-of-the-art bowling lanes will attract serious bowlers looking to bowl in leagues, as well as families looking for a safe, clean, smoke-free entertainment center that is kid-friendly.

Stars and Strikes is excited to be an active member of the Summerville community. The company will invest over $7 million in the new facility, creating over 100 jobs, most of which will be filled locally. Stars and Strikes is currently interviewing general manager and kitchen manager candidates for the Summerville location. For more information or to apply for these positions, email Megan Voth at Mvoth@Starsandstrikes.org.

ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES

Locally owned and operated, Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions include bumper cars, laser tag, arcade games and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. Stars and Strikes currently employs over 900 people throughout the Southeast. There is something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com or call 678-965-5707.

For more information, interviews or press images, contact Scott Harris at 678-780-9227 or via email at Sharris@Starsandstrikes.org.

Related Images

stars-and-strikes-bowling-lanes.jpg

Stars and Strikes Bowling Lanes

stars-and-strikes-blue-bar.jpg

Stars and Strikes Blue Bar

The Stars and Strikes signature Blue Bar will be the centerpiece of the new Summerville, South Carolina, location.

stars-and-strikes-arcade.jpg

Stars and Strikes Arcade & Attractions

The huge arcade features the latest and greatest video and redemption games, a two-story Laser Tag Arena, bumper cars, Escapology and more.

stars-and-strikes-vip-lanes.jpg

Stars and Strikes VIP Lanes

The VIP Lanes offer exclusivity. Bowl in private luxury at the new Stars and Strikes in Summerville, S.C.

