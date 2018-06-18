Stars and Strikes Stone Mountain Receives a Complete Renovation

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Stars and Strikes recently announced that renovations to its Stone Mountain location are complete.

The 50,000+ square foot facility located at 1741 Mountain Industrial Boulevard – convenient to Highway 78 and Interstate 285– recently underwent a thorough remodel and upgrade. These renovations include:

Exterior remodel featuring a new color scheme, new signage, and improved landscaping

A re-imagined interior with a new floor plan, new color schemes, and premium flooring

An upgrade to the furniture at each bowling lane. These new furnishings include comfortable couches that create a relaxing, open atmosphere

New state-of-the-art scoring monitors at every bowling lane

The creation of twelve VIP Bowling Lanes on the center's main concourse

Construction of the company's well-regarded, full-service Blue Bar concept that features multiple HD screens for sports viewing

Addition of the latest and greatest arcade games throughout the facility.

"We are excited to unveil the renovations to all of our guests. This revitalized space offers a place for our guests to get away and play with friends and family in an upscale, family-friendly atmosphere," said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "The Stone Mountain community has always supported us, and we wanted to provide them with the best family entertainment experience possible."

Stars and Strikes is excited to continue to be an active member of the Stone Mountain community. The company invested over $1 million in the renovation, creating over 50 jobs, most of which will be filled locally. For more information or to apply for employment, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com.

ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES

Locally owned and operated, Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions include bumper cars, two-story laser tag, arcade games and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. Stars and Strikes currently employ over 900 people throughout Georgia and Alabama. There is something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com or call 678-965-5707.

