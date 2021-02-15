Stars Celebrate Random Acts of Kindess Day With Project Angel Food and the Everest Foundation

WHAT: To celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day, celebrities will join Project Angel Food and The Everest Foundation to commemorate the launch of The Everest Foundation's Telephone Angels program. Celebrities will support the initiative with personal phone calls to critically ill clients as a way to mitigate the intense loneliness brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Clients are participants in Project Angel Food's The Everest Foundation Telephone Angels program.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 17, 2021



9:00 a.m. to 9:45a.m. PT

WHERE: Project Angel Food



922 Vine Street



Hollywood, CA 90038

WHO: • Richard Ayoub, Executive Director, Project Angel Food

• Dr. Michael Everest, Chairman The Everest Foundation

• Eileen Davidson, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Young and the Restless

• Juan Pablo Di Pace, Dashing in December, Dancing with the Stars

• Kim Coles, Comic , Living Single



VISUAL: Dr. Michael Everest, Chairman of The Everest Foundation, labeling meals for Project Angel Food clients. Celebrities on a large screen monitor calling Project Angel Food clients.

WHY: "Volunteers can spend 10 minutes on a cheer up call with a client. Sometimes you just need someone to listen. This is why the Everest Foundation Telephone Angels Program is so important," said Richard Ayoub.

ABOUT: PROJECT ANGEL FOOD/TELEPHONE ANGELS



Project Angel Food provides medically tailored meals to 2,500 people per day living with life-threatening illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, etc. Deemed an essential service by the Mayor's office, Project Angel Food delivers meals to clients throughout 4,000+ square miles of Los Angeles County. The Telephone Angels program pairs volunteers with Project Angel Food clients who identify as feeling isolated and alone. Volunteers connect with those clients for weekly or twice-weekly social check-ins offering camaraderie and friendship. Since the pilot program launched, 90 percent of the people participating have said their mood has improved because of the calls.



THE EVEREST FOUNDATION