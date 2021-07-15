Stars from Arsenal, Inter, Everton and Millonarios Headline 2021 Florida Cup

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tournament officials announced Thursday that first-team rosters from Arsenal, Inter, Everton and Millonarios are expected to participate in the 2021 edition of the Florida Cup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The event will be played across a pair of evening doubleheaders on July 25 and 28, with each beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Headliners include an impressive collection of stars from each club, including Everton midfielder James Rodriguez and defender Ben Godfrey, Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Inter forward Romelu Lukaku and new attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, and Millonarios midfielder David Silva and forward Chicho Arango.

"We're thrilled to have these top stars coming to Orlando this month," said Florida Cup CEO Ricardo Villar. "Not only will we have the only men's international club competition in the United States this summer — we'll also be hosting some of the best players and professional teams in the world."

The Florida Cup semifinals, set for Sunday, July 25, will begin with a long-awaited contest between Italy's defending Serie A champion, Inter, and legendary English Premier League side Arsenal, winners of the 2020 F.A. Cup. The clubs have met just once since their epic clash in the 2003 Champions League group stage, with the most recent tilt between the Gunners and Nerazzurri coming in 2007.

Sunday's second match features another historic EPL squad, Everton, along with Colombian powerhouse Millonarios FC. Everton have spent a record 118 seasons in England's top flight. Millonarios' visit comes on the heels of a strong showing in Categoría Primera A, which concluded with the club's 25th finals appearance in Colombia's top league last month.

The winners from Sunday will then meet for the 2021 Florida Cup championship on Wednesday, July 28. The runners-up square off in a third-place match the same night. The third-place match will be played first, with the championship to follow.

Tickets to the Florida Cup are on sale now at FloridaCup.com. Single-day passes for either date include both contests of the doubleheader. Two-day passes comprising all four Florida Cup matches are also available.

About Florida Cup

The largest annual international soccer event in the Sunshine State, the Florida Cup is a global platform that combines sports, music and entertainment. In 2020, the event's live attendance exceeded 40,000 people, with an international T.V. audience reaching over 5 million unique viewers. Across social networks, content posted by official event pages and shared worldwide reached more than 100 million people. For more information on the Florida Cup, visit FloridaCup.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Florida Citrus Sports

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, the Cheez-It Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the Florida Cup and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

About Arsenal F.C.

Arsenal Football Club was born when a group of workers at Dial Square armaments factory in Woolwich decided to form a football team to break the monotony of factory life.

Since that Dial Square team played its first match against Eastern Wanderers in 1886, Arsenal has gone on to become one of London's most successful football clubs and one of the most famous names in modern football with millions of passionate followers worldwide.

Steeped in history and tradition, Arsenal Football Club has thrived on a pioneering and innovative spirit that has existed throughout its 133 years in existence. While society and football may have changed during this time, Arsenal has always served to create a sense of community for people in north London, across the U.K. and around the world.

About Everton FC

One of the 12 Founder Members of the Football League, Everton has spent more seasons in England's top division than any other Club (118) and been crowned league champions on nine occasions.

Founded in 1878 as St Domingo, the Club has also lifted the F.A. (Football Association) Cup five times and, in 1985, added the European Cup Winners' Cup to its prestigious haul.

Throughout its 142-year history Everton has been known as a family-oriented Club based on proud traditions, affectionately referred to as 'The People's Club'. Those traditions have also encouraged innovation, ensuring Everton has remained one of the great pioneering Clubs in the history of the game. The first Club to construct a purpose-built football stadium, Goodison Park is one of the most revered stadiums in England. In the coming years the Club will be looking to maintain those traditions in a new 52,888 capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, ensuring the Club's roots remain in north Liverpool for generations to come.

As a pioneer, the Club is renowned for many firsts that we take for granted in today's game. Everton was the first Club to see its players wear shirts numbered 1 to 11, the first Club to go on an overseas tour, the first English Club to install dugouts and undersoil heating, the first Club to feature in a televised match, the first Club to introduce a regular matchday programme, the first Club to present its players with medals for winning the Football League championship and the first Club to have a player, Dixie Dean, break the 60 goals barrier in a single league season.

About Inter

Founded in 1908, F.C. Internazionale Milano, or Inter, is globally renowned as one of the world's most successful football teams. Chinese group Suning acquired the majority stake of the Club in June 2016.

The year 2021 has seen the Club meet two very important milestones: the unveiling of the new Inter Logo, celebrated by the I M narrative, and the victory of the 19° Scudetto.

The club's trophy haul includes 19 Italian league titles, 7 Coppa Italias, 5 Italian Super Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 2 European Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League, 2 Intercontinental Cups and 1 FIFA Club World Cup. Inter is one of the seven teams to have done the treble – Champions League, national championship and national cup – in the same year (2010), and the only Italian club never to have been relegated in its 113-year history. Inter is a global brand with more than 400 million followers worldwide.

About Millonarios FC

Millonarios FC is one of the most important soccer teams in South America and one of the most representative of Colombian soccer. With 15 local titles he is one of the most winning clubs in his country. It was also recognized in the 1950s as one of the best teams in the world since it had the legendary player Alfredo D'Stefano on its squad.

