Stars of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill Join Laura Geller for Musical Makeup Tutorials

As a legendary makeup artist who got her start in the theater world, Beauty-n-Broadway's theme offered Geller a chance to kick up her heels and give back. The campaign will benefit #SaveOurStages , a bipartisan advocacy effort supported by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). The organization consists of over 3,000 venues across 50 states that have joined forces to pressure Washington to pass legislation that will allow their businesses to survive through the pandemic. "My career in beauty began backstage on Broadway so it's very near and dear to my heart. I miss it desperately and when I think about the people who are out of work, it's crushing. I jumped at the chance to help," she says.

The Beauty-n-Broadway videos were made on a socially distanced set in New York City and served as a mini reunion for castmates Stanley and Gooding. "I'm thrilled that Laura Geller is supporting Save Our Stages and I am really happy to help spread the word about it. We can all use a little laughter during this difficult time, and I hope our silliness provides a chuckle," says Stanley. Gooding appreciates the lively spirit of the campaign, too. "Having a moment to get back into a performance, raise money for a good cause, and play with some makeup was a cool experience. It's fulfilling knowing that I can do right by my community and also have a really good time," she says.

From December 1st through December 31st, 15% percent of the proceeds from The Ultimate Palette and Party in a Palette–two products featured in the tutorials–will benefit #SaveOurStages. Laura Geller is pleased to donate funds to #SaveOurStages and looks forward to continuing this relationship until the neon lights are bright again on Broadway.

For more information, visit LauraGeller.com and Saveourstages.com. Follow @lauragellerbeauty, @el.stans, and @celiargooding on Instagram.

About Laura Geller: Veteran makeup artist Laura Geller founded her namesake beauty brand over 20 years ago with the mission of creating transformational products that put the joy in makeup. With her passion for beauty and natural teaching ability, the Broadway and TV makeup guru translates professional application into simple techniques for real women of all ages. Her easy-to-use artisanal formulas deliver exceptional coverage and color for every skin type and tone, and the results are be-YOU-ti-ful. Geller's best-selling Spackle® collection of primers, handmade Baked items and other high-quality makeup products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com and select specialty beauty stores.

SOURCE Laura Geller

Related Links

https://www.laurageller.com

