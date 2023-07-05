Stars Take the Fight to End Type 1 Diabetes to Capitol Hill for the 2023 JDRF Children's Congress

News provided by

JDRF

05 Jul, 2023, 17:47 ET

Celebrity Advocate Town Hall – July 10, 9 a.m.

Senate Appropriations Committee Hearing – July 11, 10 a.m.

Jimmy Jam, Member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Type 1 Diabetes Parent to Testify at Senate Hearing

More than 1.4 million Americans live with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, is thrilled to announce the lineup for the 2023 JDRF Children's Congress Celebrity Advocate Town Hall. The interactive event will feature questions from Children's Congress delegates, kids, and teens from across the U.S. and JDRF's affiliates in the United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, and Canada, that live with T1D.The town hall will be held Monday, July 10 at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.  

JDRF 2023 Children's Congress Celebrity Advocates

  • Katie Bone - American Ninja Warrior Women's champion, lives with T1D 
  • Orlando Brown, Jr. - NFL Super Bowl champion, brother lives with T1D and late father was diagnosed
  • Madison Carter - Broadcast journalist, lives with T1D
  • Susan Fong - Rendering and dailies supervisor of Pixar Animation Studios "Turning Red," lives with T1D
  • Antoine Gibson - Saxophonist and music arranger, lives with T1D
  • Jimmy Jam - Producer, songwriter, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, T1D parent, son lives with T1D
  • Bambi Northwood-Blyth - International supermodel, lives with T1D
  • Adam Schefter - Senior NFL Insider at ESPN, wife lives with T1D
  • Derek Theler - Actor and producer, he and his sister live with T1D

What: The 2023 JDRF Children's Congress Celebrity Advocate Town Hall
Who: JDRF, Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., JDRF CEO, accomplished individuals in sports, entertainment, fashion, and media, who are living with T1D or have a loved one with the disease. Adam Schefter of ESPN will serve as moderator. 
When: Monday, July 10 at 9 a.m.
Where: The Marriott Marquis Washington DC, 901 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, D.C 20001, Independence Ballroom

Tuesday, July 11, Jimmy Jam, award-winning producer, songwriter, and member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will testify during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to encourage Congress to renew the Special Diabetes Program and advocate for policies to ensure insulin is available at an affordable and predictable price. He will be joined by Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., JDRF CEO, Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, and more than 160 JDRF Children's Congress delegates. The youth delegates will travel to Washington D.C. from across the U.S. and JDRF's international affiliates in the United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, and Canada.

What: Jimmy Jam, member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and type 1 diabetes parent to testify at Senate hearing in support of the Special Diabetes Program and insulin affordability 
Who: JDRF, Jimmy Jam, Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., JDRF CEO, Dr. Griffin Rodgers, NIH, Senator Susan Collins, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Patty Murray, members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, youth living with type 1 diabetes and their families 
When: Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m.
Where: The Dirksen Senate Office Building, 50 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002, Room 106

SOURCE JDRF

Also from this source

JDRF Joins Diabetes Professionals at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions to Celebrate Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Research

Stars Unite on Capitol Hill to Fight Type 1 Diabetes With JDRF

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.