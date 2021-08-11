Stars to Attend World Premiere of Chicago-Produced Film

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Road Dance – a WWI drama/love story, based on actual events, was developed and produced by Sheridan Road Productions, a Chicago-based development and production company. Attending the world premiere screening of The Road Dance on August 24 at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) are its lead female star Hermione Corfield of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation; esteemed British actor Mark Gatiss of Sherlock, Dracula, and Game of Thrones; and popular Scottish actress Morven Christie of The Replacement, The A Word, and Ordeal By Innocence.

The Road Dance

The Road Dance is based on the book of the same name by author John MacKay and tells the story of triumph over tragedy and the realization of dreams against all odds. It is set against the far greater, all-consuming backdrop of WWI on the remote Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland.

The veteran Midwestern team of Jim Kreutzer and Maryilene Blondell, both residents of Lake Forest, Ill. and partners at Sheridan Road Productions produced the film. Production took place in October/November of 2020, on the Isle of Lewis, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Road Dance was developed on the heels of Kreutzer's 2016 BAFTA Best Picture award-winning feature film Tommy's Honour.

"My co-producer and partner, Maryilene, was essential in the realization of The Road Dance. There's a uniquely feminine component to the story, and her screenwriting of the immensely complex female issues that are faced by the lead character, Kirsty, was remarkable," said Kreutzer. "The way Maryilene adapted the book's characters to a screenplay and the way Hermione Corfield brought Kirsty to life on screen was amazing and a testament to the true voice of the resilience of all women."

"In this current climate, women's issues are at the forefront of many discussions; yet, despite the fact that the film and the true story itself took place during WWI, this historical drama/love story could not be more relevant today because it tells the universal story of how women, throughout time, have overcome harsh and almost insurmountable circumstances," said Blondell, producer and story consultant of the film.

In addition to its world premiere at EIFF, The Road Dance is gaining interest from festivals worldwide. Following its steady debut on the film festival circuit, The Road Dance will be released at-large.

Next up for the talented team of Kreutzer and Blondell is a CBS Network Sports golf /lifestyle television series entitled Life on the Links – part chat show/part history lesson with A-list celebrities at some of the most iconic, prestigious golf courses around the world.

