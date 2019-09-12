Stars to Gather for Hurricane Dorian Fundraiser

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today a benefit concert for Hurricane Dorian relief, called One Love Bahamas, is announced. Renowned artists and entertainers from around the world will come together in support of the Bahamas beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Amphitheater in Pompano Beach, Fla. All event proceeds will benefit Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas.

Just under an hour plane ride away from the closest Bahamian island, Florida-based concert and festival promoters became deeply aware of their proximity and connection to the Bahamas, and its people, bringing the idea for a benefit concert to South Florida.

"We could not stand by idly when our brothers and sisters in the Bahamas are experiencing such devastation," said Rob Tischler, a One Love Bahamas co-producer.

That sentiment was warmly received by the City of Pompano Beach, who has been collecting donations of food, water and other survival support essentials since the deadly hurricane passed. City officials, working alongside Shipwreck Park through its humanitarian efforts, offered to host the star-studded event realizing how much it is going to take to help the Bahamas get through this.

Rebuilding the islands and restoring its residents will take a massive, coordinated effort over many years to come. One Love Bahamas was formed with the belief that even in the darkest of days, incredible things can happen when incredible people come together.

Shipwreck Park, a Pompano Beach not for profit 501 (c)(3) organization has diverted all of its efforts to Bahamian Disaster relief and will administer 100 percent of concert proceeds to this effort.

Tickets for One Love Bahamas will go on sale Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10 a.m., through Ticketmaster. Lineup information will be announced soon. Visit www.onelovebahamas.org, the event's official website, for concert updates, VIP information, volunteer opportunities or to donate. 100 percent of net concert proceeds will benefit Bahamas relief, through Shipwreck with zero administrative costs.

Shipwreck Park is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to the creation of an underwater park system establishing artificial reefs, utilizing public art to raise awareness of the need to preserve and conserve our natural coral reef system. For more information, visit www.shipwreckparkpompano.org.

