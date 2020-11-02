Starsky and Hutch Actor David Soul Releases New Short Film, America

CHICO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor/director and musician David Soul, co-star of the iconic 1970s television series, Starsky and Hutch, has created and directed a short film/documentary called AMERICA, based on a song of the same name. The song, written by Jack Murphy and recorded by David 40 years ago, was never released - until now.

Starsky and Hutch actor David Soul's Official Trailer for his film AMERICA

David's not-for-profit film, produced by Me and Thee Productions and available FREE across all social media, reveals America's story as illustrated in the song's lyrics; from her slave-trading beginnings in 1619, through the years of the Civil Rights struggles, to the inspirational, global, and long-overdue Black Lives Matter movement.

AMERICA, the film, is a reminder that our uniqueness as a country (often concealed in superficial patriotic bravado and self-congratulation) actually lies in our immeasurable compassion and love, as well as in our undaunting willingness to learn from our past and rise above our differences. The film, at moments graphic and challenging, is not always easy to watch, but in fact, it serves to embrace the collective heart and soul of our nation's diversity.

We are reminded by David Soul's AMERICA that we must unite together on "the Yellow Brick Road" in our continuing journey to form "a more perfect union;" in essence, to ensure that the promises of equality and justice for all Americans, enshrined within the United States Constitution, are finally realized.

To view AMERICA, visit StickTogether.us.

