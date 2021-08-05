StarStock Group Selects TreviPay as Sole Provider of B2B Trade Credit Solution

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreviPay , a global financial technology company, today announced the launch of its digital B2B trade credit solution for StarStock Group, a software business which provides e-commerce and marketplace platforms for the food and drink industry. Recognizing that trade credit has become an essential and differentiating ingredient to the success of its marketplace, StarStock will now be able to offer its buyers credit terms, underwritten and powered by the fintech leader in B2B digital commerce, TreviPay.

According to a recent study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of TreviPay, ninety-three percent of companies experience payment systems/technology challenges, which can have a negative repercussion on sales and customer experiences. For StarStock, an industry disruptor which enables independent outlets to order all their favorite brands directly from the businesses that manufacture them, recognized this exact need to provide value to the outlets and brand owner.

""Buy Now Pay Later" is a significant growth driver for B2B marketplace transactions, and business customers want the same intuitive B2C-like-check out experiences," said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. "TreviPay is proud to extend our services into the U.K. drinks and beverages industry, building on our growing international footprint and e-commerce and marketplace-centric solutions for B2B payments."

StarStock's marketplace, accessible at Starstock.co.uk, serves the U.K. drinks and beverages industry allowing multiple brand owners to supply "direct-to-outlet" with national distribution. TreviPay's digital B2B trade credit solution will allow pubs, restaurants, hotels and the on-trade to pay for goods, ordered through the marketplace, on-terms.

"Our partnership with TreviPay will facilitate a seamless payment experience for the licensed operators we proudly serve," said Sam Ulph, Founder and CEO of StarStock Group. "We are committed to innovating our processes and offerings to align with industry e-commerce needs to better serve our marketplace users."

About TreviPay

TreviPay is a global financial technology company specializing in payment and credit management for B2B companies through custom omni-channel payments solutions. We support merchants by streamlining the purchasing experience and supporting increased customer interaction in B2B Commerce, facilitating $6 billion USD in transactions per year in 18 currencies for customers in more than 27 countries. To learn more about TreviPay, please visit TreviPay.com .

About StarStock Group

StarStock Group is a software business which provides ecommerce and marketplace platforms for the food and drink industry. For more information on StarStock Group, visit: www.starstockgroup.com.

