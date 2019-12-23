Start 2020 as a Winner at Barona Resort and Casino, The Point Multiplier Capital of the World®

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome the New Year—and the new decade—at Barona Resort and Casino in January! The Point Multiplier Capital of the World® has a variety of ways to win, including TGI Thursdays Barona Lottery, $150,000 Football Funday and a two-week long Lunar New Year celebration.

TGI Thursdays Barona Lottery : From now to January 23 . Drawings will be at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursdays . Jackpot always starts at $20,000!

: From now to . Drawings will be at and . Jackpot always starts at $20,000! 7X Points for Cash Back on Saturdays : Get extra points on January 4 , 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.!

: Get extra points on , 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.! $150,000 Football Funday : Rush into the New Year and win a share of $150,000 every 30 minutes on Sundays in January from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.!

: Rush into the New Year and win a share of every 30 minutes on Sundays in January from – 10 p.m.! 7X Points on Martin Luther King Jr. Day : Barona will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with 7X Points for Cash Back on Monday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: Barona will honor Day with 7X Points for Cash Back on from VIP Rapid Fire : Diamond Club Barona members will have a chance to win $1,000 cash or free play every 15 minutes on January 13 and 14. Platinum members will have a chance to win on January 14 .

: Diamond Club Barona members will have a chance to win cash or free play every 15 minutes on and 14. Platinum members will have a chance to win on . Lunar New Year: Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Barona with over $518,888 in cash giveaways from January 25 to February 8 . Players will also get 8X points on Tuesday, January 28 and February 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Named "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" by USA TODAY in the 2019 10Best and Best Casino, Loosest Slots and Best Buffet for nine consecutive years in the San Diego Union-Tribune Best of Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination.

For promotion details, visit www.barona.com or call toll free 888-7-BARONA. You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT: Audrey Doherty Kelly Jacobs Speer

619-236-8397 619-933-5013

SOURCE Barona Resort & Casino

Related Links

https://www.barona.com

