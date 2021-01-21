Start 2021 Off Mentally Strong with These 3 Supplements

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the rush of the holidays, January can be a difficult month. The festivities have ended and it's cold, so it is little wonder that Thursday, January 21st has been adopted as "the gloomiest day of the year." Luckily, leading supplement brand Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR) can assist in offering a personalized nutrition approach to tackling these gloomy Winter days.

Most mental health disorders appear in the form of anxiety states, depression and stress related disorders. A poorly nourished body cannot have an optimally functioning mind. These science-backed supplements along with daily exercise and a properly balanced diet, are a great combination to get mentally stronger this year.

To support optimal brain function, add Vinpo-15 to your routine:

Supports visual and hearing health

A great alternative to ginkgo biloba

Promotes healthy cognitive and neurological function

Improves the flow of oxygen and nutrients to the brain

To support concentration and energy, try SuperFocus™:

Combines activated B vitamins and botanical herbs to increase mental acuity

Increases blood flow to the brain for enhanced mental and physical performance

Balances stimulating effects with calming ingredients

Ideal for students, professionals and individuals looking to improve their mental game

Provides relief from mental fatigue and brain fog

To support a healthy mood balance, use Saffron supplements:

Standardized pure saffron extract

A natural neurotransmitter booster

Helps manage stress

For more information, visit aor.ca

ABOUT AOR:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. AOR believes that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidence-based science that the company leads and advances the natural health industry. As visionaries, AOR seeks to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. AOR exists to create safe, effective and therapeutic solutions from nature, so consumers can always trust the products to deliver the right molecule in the right dose, at the right place, at the right time. Visit aor.ca for additional information.

SOURCE Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR)