Start 2026 on a Sweet Note with sweetFrog's Orange Cream!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog® Premium Frozen Yogurt is starting 2026 with a burst of flavor! The brand is excited to introduce its newest limited-time treat, Orange Cream, available now through Tuesday, March 17, 2026. This creamy, citrusy flavor is the perfect way to brighten winter days and add a playful twist to the season.

Orange Cream Available Now!

Orange Cream combines no sugar added vanilla yogurt, DOLE SOFT SERVE® Orange, and Vitamin C powder, creating a dreamy blend of creamy sweetness and zesty citrus. It's a refreshing, uplifting flavor that captures the fun and joyful spirit of sweetFrog.

We recommend topping Orange Cream with Orange Jelly Candy, Yogurt Chips, and Whipped Cream for the ultimate sweet and citrusy experience. Guests can mix and match toppings to create their own perfect swirl.

"Orange Cream is our way of starting the New Year with something bright, flavorful, and fun," said Samantha Robbins, Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands. "It is creamy, zesty, and perfect for a winter treat that feels like a little celebration in every cup. We love offering our guests flavors that are not only delicious but also bring a little joy and energy to their day."

The limited-time flavor is available at all participating sweetFrog locations nationwide. Whether you are looking for a sweet pick-me-up after a chilly day or a fun way to celebrate the season, Orange Cream is the perfect treat for every sweetFrog fan.

About sweetFrog ®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

