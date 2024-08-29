START Announces Launch of Virtual Panel Series: "The Power of Community Site Networks: Advancing Science & Broadening Access to Early Phase Cancer Trials"

New Series Unites Global Experts to Explore the Future of Oncology Research in Community Settings

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The START Center for Cancer Research ("START"), the largest global network of fully dedicated, community-based, early-phase oncology clinical trial sites, is proud to announce the launch of its Virtual Panel Series, titled "The Power of Community Site Networks: Advancing Science & Broadening Access to Early Phase Cancer Trials." This series will explore current and emerging therapeutic development areas in oncology research, focusing on the critical role that community-based clinical trials play in advancing access and quickening the pace of trial enrollment and execution.

"At START, we're committed to addressing the critical issue of access to cutting-edge cancer treatments. It's a staggering reality that while Academic Medical Centers conduct 80% of cancer trials, they only treat 20% of all cancer patients. This leaves most patients, who are treated in community practices and hospitals, without access to potentially life-saving trials when they need them most," stated Nick Slack, Chairman & CEO of START.

The virtual series will begin with an in-depth session on Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), a promising area in cancer treatment. Esteemed experts Dr. Manish Sharma, Dr. Austin Duffy, and Dr. Justin Call will lead the discussion, covering the advancements, challenges, and future directions of ADC clinical trials. They will specifically address the lessons learned and opportunity for enhancing ADC based early phase trials in the community setting, drawing upon their work with both treating oncologists and leading sponsors, the experts will break down key actions both pharmaceutical companies and treating oncologists can take to align early phase trials into the continuum of care.

Subsequent sessions will cover a range of critical topics, including monoclonal antibodies, malignant hematology, and precision oncology. Each session will feature leading voices from START's global network of PIs – as well as key guests from pharmaceutical sponsors and community oncologists – to provide diverse insights and perspectives on the most pressing issues in early-phase oncology research.

Slack went on to share, "By integrating clinical trials into community settings, we are using our platform for good, ensuring that more patients have access to innovative treatments close to home. Our legacy is deeply rooted in scientific innovation—right from the moment we dosed the first patient with pembrolizumab. Now, we are continuing that legacy by bringing together our world-class Principal Investigators to lead this Virtual Panel Series. This is more than just a series of discussions; it's a call to action for the entire oncology community to unite in solving the access problem for cancer patients worldwide."

START invites all stakeholders involved in the drug development process—including sponsors, oncologists, regulatory bodies, and patients—to participate in these engaging sessions. The Virtual Panel Series offers a unique opportunity to explore how community site networks are reshaping the landscape of early-phase cancer trials.

