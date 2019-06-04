Start Christmas celebrations early, be happier study shows. Tickets to the Train to Christmas Town in Mississippi are now available for purchase.

That same feeling of Christmas happiness is felt in holiday traditions. A journey aboard the Train to Christmas Town celebrates Christmas traditions such as cocoa, cookies, Santa, stories, carols and making memories with loved ones. "Our repeat riders love the tradition of an annual ride with a fantastic show and train ride for families, and many are excited to book their tickets now ahead of the holiday rush," said Ed Ellis, President of the Premier Rail Collection, who puts on the event.

Tickets are available now for the train ride which departs from Batesville, Mississippi this November 16th through December 22nd. The on-board theatrical event is based on the children's book, Train to Christmas Town, and the rides includes a cookies and cocoa served by elves, a reading of the book, a visit from Santa with a gift for each child, and Christmas carols. The festive atmosphere at the station and on the train includes original holiday music from the Grammy-nominated band "Trout Fishing in America."

The Train to Christmas Town train ride and performance is also available at five other locations in the US and UK. Tickets are available online at www.batesvillechristmastrain.com or by phone at (877) 334-4783.

SOURCE Premier Rail Collection

Related Links

https://batesvillechristmastrain.com

