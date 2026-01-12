Start Early Announces President Diana Rauner Plans To Step Down; Board Appoints Celena Sarillo as Next President Effective June 2026

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Start Early , a national leader in early learning and care, today announced that Diana Rauner will step down as President this June. The Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Celena Sarillo, Executive Director of Start Early Illinois, to serve as the organization's next President.

Diana Rauner

Diana first joined Start Early as a Board member in 2003, became the Executive Director of Illinois in 2007 and was appointed President in January 2011. Under her visionary leadership, Start Early has grown from a $35 million nonprofit public-private partnership focused predominantly on Illinois into a $125 million national organization expanding its impact to millions of children, parents, professionals and policy makers across the country.

"Diana's leadership has transformed Start Early and positioned the organization as a national voice for early learning and care," said Mary Hasten, Board Chair of Start Early. "Her vision, strategic focus and deep commitment to children and families have strengthened our programs, expanded our national reach and advanced meaningful policy change. We are grateful for her extraordinary service."

After conducting a comprehensive succession process, the Board selected Sarillo to lead the organization into its next chapter.

"Celena brings collaborative leadership, knowledge of early childhood systems and a strong grounding in community partnership," said Hasten. "She has the right combination of strategic perspective and operational expertise to build on our foundation and guide Start Early's national impact."

Sarillo joined Start Early in November 2024 and currently oversees the Illinois statewide prenatal-to-age-five strategy, including its early learning and care programs, Educare Chicago and policy and research initiatives across Illinois and Chicago. Previously, she served as CEO of the American Red Cross of Illinois and as Executive Director of Erie Neighborhood House, where she began her career as a Head Start social worker.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my career to lead Start Early and work with such brilliant and committed colleagues," said Rauner. "I am deeply confident in Celena's leadership and the organization's future. Start Early is well-positioned to continue advancing opportunities for children and families nationwide."

"I am humbled by the opportunity to lead Start Early into its next chapter," said Sarillo. "I look forward to building on Diana's legacy and working with our teams, partners and communities to ensure every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential."

The organization will undertake a phased transition process over the next six months to ensure continuity across strategy, operations and partnerships.

About Start Early

Start Early is a national nonprofit public-private partnership advancing early learning and care for families with children, before birth through their earliest years, to help close the opportunity gap. For over 40 years, Start Early has delivered best-in-class doula, home visiting and Early Head Start and Heart Start services. With expertise in program delivery, research and evaluation, professional development and policy and advocacy, Start Early works in partnership with communities and other experts to drive systemic change so that millions more children, families and educators can thrive. Learn more about www.StartEarly.org

