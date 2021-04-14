Start Early Annual Luncheon on April 22 to Celebrate the Power of Early Learning

CHICAGO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Thursday, April 22, Start Early (formerly the Ounce of Prevention Fund) will host its Annual Luncheon to celebrate the lasting impact early learning can have on transforming the future of every child and honor early childhood professionals who have remained on the front lines since the start of pandemic.

Presented by the LaSalle Network and the Zell Family Foundation, the 45-minute program will feature an inspiring lineup of stories from educators, parents, corporate leaders and champions for early learning, such as Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Clinton Boyd Jr., a national leader on social equity and parent engagement. Through reflections on their own personal and diverse experiences, speakers will share the transformational power of starting early and why it is good business to invest in young children.

"The pandemic has underscored that starting early matters to all families — regardless of race, background, geography or income," said Diana Rauner, president of Start Early. "We're excited to share this informative and entertaining program with a broad audience, a reminder to us all that when we come together and invest in early childhood education, we can transform the lives of our future generation."

Start Early is proud to kick off the program with a performance by the Soul Children Choir of Chicago. Their talent, passion for music and determination for excellence is yet another example of how starting early creates a strong foundation for all children to thrive.

The virtual event is complimentary and open to all. Join us on Thursday, April 22 from 12 – 12:45 p.m. CT by registering at www.StartEarly.org/Luncheon.

For 40 years, Start Early has been a champion for quality early learning and care, focused on closing the opportunity gap for our youngest learners. From its roots directly serving families and children on Chicago's South Side and in rural Illinois to its work today impacting early childhood programs and policies nationwide, Start Early's work is grounded in the fact that starting early to nurture attachments between children and adults is essential to a child's present and future well-being.

Start Early stands with children and families impacted and traumatized by generations of institutional racism and long-tolerated inequities, which have been highlighted over the past year. Quality early childhood experiences are critical to overcoming many of these inequities, helping to level the playing field and allowing children to thrive. Together with its partners, Start Early is uncompromising in its shared pursuit to ensure that every child in America can reach their full potential in school and life.

Start Early (formerly known as the Ounce of Prevention) is a nonprofit public-private partnership advancing quality early learning and care for families with children, before birth through their earliest years, to help close the opportunity gap. For nearly 40 years, Start Early has delivered best-in-class doula, home visiting, and Early Head Start and Head Start programs. Bringing expertise in program delivery, research and evaluation, professional development, and policy and advocacy, Start Early works in partnership with communities and other experts to drive systemic change so millions more children, families and educators can thrive. Learn more at StartEarly.org.

