Start Easy with Beetles: Beetles Gel Polish Upgrades Beetles Deal Box With New Formulas and Sets Designed for Every Skill Level and Style

With TPO-Free and HEMA-Free formulas for a gentler start, and a structured set system that helps users choose by skill level and style, Beetles Deal Box makes starting at-home gel nails simpler and more reassuring.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beetles Gel Polish introduces the upgraded Beetles Deal Box collection, featuring flexible set options designed for a more complete at-home gel manicure experience. The collection offers new users a complete starting setup while giving experienced users an easier way to refresh colors, explore effects, and build their personal nail style at home.

Beetles Deal Box

A Gentler Way to Begin

The upgraded Beetles Deal Box features TPO-Free and HEMA-Free formulas, offering a gentler alternative for at-home gel manicures. Recognizing that some DIY nail users may hesitate to start or further explore gel nails due to ingredient concerns, the upgrade helps reduce the risk of discomfort and removes the need to compare complex formulas. This allows users to explore their nail interests with more confidence and freely choose the sets that match their style and skill level.

Choose by Skill, Shade, and Style

Beetles Deal Box is structured to help users choose the right set based on their skill level, color preferences, and desired nail looks, making the selection process more intuitive and less overwhelming.

Beginners can start with three starter kits, each including a nail lamp and a curated range of shades for a complete at-home setup. More experienced users can explore three gel polish sets designed to expand their collections by season, finish, or color preference.

With options ranging from everyday shades to jelly finishes, cat eye effects, and shimmer layers, the collection provides a clear path from simple looks to more expressive designs—helping users grow their skills and style without overthinking their choices.

From the Box to the Nail Challenge

To further support users in exploring their styles, @beetlesgelpolish introduces the Beetles Nail Challenge under the theme "Same Colors, Different Looks." By encouraging users to create and share designs using Beetles Deal Box shades, the challenge helps users gain inspiration, build confidence, and see how the same set can adapt to different styles and skill levels.

One Smart Pick to Start Easy

With upgraded formulas that offer a gentler experience and a structured set system that simplifies product selection, Beetles Deal Box becomes a practical starting point for at-home gel nails. Users can choose sets based on their skill level, preferred styles, and seasonal needs, making it easier to begin, experiment, and build a personalized nail routine with confidence.

Find the Right Set

Ahead of Prime Day, users can search "Beetles Deal Box" on Amazon, the Beetles Gel Polish official website, and TikTok Shop to explore available sets and find the option that best fits their needs.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Beetles Gel Polish is focused on at-home manicures, offering products that combine color inspiration, ease of use, and quality. From gel polish shades to nail sets for different user stages, Beetles Gel Polish helps more people enjoy DIY nail art while expressing personal style and mood in everyday life. Learn more at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

Press Contact

Beetles Gel Polish PR Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish