Start Elevator Owner to Run NYC Marathon in Honor of Brother's Cancer Battle

O'Shea's marathon journey is deeply personal, inspired by his brother Morty O'Shea's battle with multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. After a devastating diagnosis in 2013 and a critical turn in 2021, Morty relocated from County Donegal, Ireland to the United States to seek advanced treatment options. He received life-saving experimental treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, marking a turning point in his fight against cancer. Morty O'Shea is a priest and a devoted member of the Catholic missionary order, the Society of Our Lady of the Holy Trinity, in Ireland.

"The life-saving results we've seen in my brother are a result of the care and expertise of the doctors, nurses, and specialists at Sloan Kettering," said Jack O'Shea. "Running this marathon is my way of giving back and supporting the crucial research that saves lives every day."

O'Shea's transformation from non-runner to marathon participant in honor of his brother highlights the critical role of advanced cancer treatments and research. Through his participation in the NYC Marathon, O'Shea aims to raise funds for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), an organization at the forefront of developing innovative treatments for this cancer, which currently has no permanent cure.

Start Elevator invites its clients, partners, and the public to join in this life-saving mission. Supporters can contribute to Jack O'Shea's fundraising efforts for the MMRF by visiting: https://give.themmrf.org/fundraiser/5859149

