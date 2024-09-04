START ELEVATOR REPORTS SUSTAINED GROWTH THROUGH Q3 2024

BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Start Elevator , a leading provider of elevator maintenance and modernization services, today confirmed the acquisition of several significant client contracts, further solidifying its position as a trusted elevator partner in New York and beyond.

The Ritz Plaza has entrusted Start Elevator with the modernization of five elevators and maintenance of six elevator cars.

Arete Management awarded Start Elevator a comprehensive maintenance contract for 27 elevators across its portfolio.

Prime Locations Inc. selected Start Elevator for its monthly maintenance of 12 elevators.

"We are honored to partner with such prestigious clients and to expand our footprint in the elevator service industry," said Kyle McCarthy, Business Development Lead at Start Elevator. "These contracts are a testament to our team's expertise and our commitment to delivering exceptional service. We look forward to ensuring the safety and reliability of our clients' elevator systems."

These partnerships also build upon Start Elevator's recent combining of resources with G-Tech Elevator Associates, further expanding their collective ability to serve customers throughout New York and New Jersey

Start Elevator continues to set the standard for excellence in elevator maintenance and modernization, offering innovative solutions and unparalleled customer service. For more information about Start Elevator and its services, please visit www.startelevator.com

ABOUT START ELEVATOR

Start Elevator, founded in 1992, is a well-established, independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, modernization, and inspection services across New York State. The Company has a deserved reputation for dependable customer service, reinforced by its team of quality-trained professional technicians. www.startelevator.com

CONTACT (FOR PRESS INQUIRIES ONLY)

Ruby Stong, Warner Communications

[email protected] , (302) 310-2766

SOURCE Start Elevator