Start Fresh in 2025: Florida Law Office Offers Affordable Bankruptcy Solutions and Statewide Virtual Q&A
Dec 03, 2024, 09:30 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Florida continues to face rising personal debt and financial stress, Juan Carlos Burgos, Esquire, is stepping in to provide vital legal guidance. Focusing on Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy as well as debt restructuring, Mr. Burgos is hosting free statewide virtual Q&A sessions in multiple languages throughout the months of December and January to help individuals and businesses explore options for a fresh financial start in 2025.
Florida's Growing Debt Crisis
With inflation and stagnant wages straining household budgets, Florida cities now rank among the highest in non-mortgage debt nationwide, according to LendingTree. Miami residents carry an average of $44,230 in non-mortgage debt, Orlando follows at $43,888, and Tampa at $41,439. This financial strain has contributed to a 16% increase in national bankruptcy filings in 2024.
"Bankruptcy isn't a failure. It's not the end of the road. It's a new beginning, and it's a tool designed to give people relief." says Mr. Burgos. "Whether it's wiping out debt through Chapter 7 or restructuring payments through Chapter 13, we're here to guide you with compassion and expertise."
Event Details
What: Free Virtual Legal Q&A Sessions on Bankruptcy and Financial Recovery
When: https://juanburgoslaw.com/bankruptcy-financial-recovery-webinars/
Who Should Attend: Florida residents exploring debt relief options, including individuals, families, and small businesses
Languages: Sessions available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese
What You'll Learn
- The differences between Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy and how they apply to individuals and families
- How businesses can explore debt restructuring to address financial challenges
- Practical steps to regain financial stability in 2025
Space is limited, but registration is free! Secure your spot today by visiting https://juanburgoslaw.com/bankruptcy-financial-recovery-webinars/
Why Consider Bankruptcy?
While bankruptcy may remain on a credit report for seven to ten years, it offers immediate relief from overwhelming debt, lawsuits, wage garnishments, and medical bills. On a case-by-case basis, even student loans may be discharged. Many clients rebuild their financial standing quickly—qualifying for new credit cards almost immediately and becoming eligible to apply for a mortgage within two years, as allowed by law.
About Juan Burgos Law Offices
Located in Orlando, Juan Burgos Law has been serving Florida communities since 2010. The firm focuses on bankruptcy, personal injury, and corporate law, offering practical, compassionate legal solutions for individuals and businesses statewide. With trilingual services available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, the firm ensures accessibility to Florida's diverse population.
Whether you're facing financial difficulties, restructuring your business, or seeking justice for personal injury, Juan Burgos Law is your trusted partner for clarity, support, and a path forward. Reach out now at [email protected]
Juan Burgos Law Offices
407.505.4190
[email protected]
www.juanburgoslaw.com/
Connect with Juan on LinkedIn and Facebook
