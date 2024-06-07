Start Proud Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives of Start Proud joined the TMX Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Council to open the market and celebrate Pride month.

Start Proud is a national not-for-profit that facilitates the professional development of 2SLGBTQ+ students as they transition from school to career through a national network within the 2SLGBTQ+ community. For 18 years, Start Proud has delivered meaningful programming for students and young professionals, including its flagship Out on Bay Street Conference. From finance and accounting to law, tech and marketing, Start Proud has worked with employers to make Canadian industry more diverse.

