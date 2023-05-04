Start Reading Now and Literati to Bring Free Book Fairs to Minneapolis Schools

Literati Launches Book Fair Operations in Minneapolis

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Literati, a curator and distributor of children's books, has expanded Literati Book Fair operations into Minneapolis. The first Literati Book Fairs to be operated in the area are in partnership with Start Reading Now and will bring 21 free book fairs to Minneapolis schools in 2023.

Start Reading Now is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that addresses summer reading set-back by hosting and funding free book fairs for kids in need. This spring, Start Reading Now will supply thousands of first, second, and third graders with a voucher to buy 10 new books of their choice while enjoying an unforgettable Literati Book Fair experience.

"We want to ensure that every kid, no matter their circumstance, can enjoy the magic of a Literati Book Fair," said Literati Founder and CEO Jessica Ewing. "We are proud to partner with Start Reading Now to help kids across Minneapolis fall in love with reading and find incredible books to call their own."

"The school book fairs are at the core of what Start Reading Now does," said Start Reading Now chairman Jim Wolford. "We simply could not serve these kids without a well-oiled machine behind us, supplying cost-effective books, checkout tools, and logistics. Literati offers all that plus a shared commitment to literacy programs, and our teams are eager to kick things off in May!"

Start Reading Now has identified Minneapolis schools that have 55% or more of their student population enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program to experience a Literati Book Fair. Together, Start Reading Now and Literati Book Fairs will serve over 3,000 kids at 21 schools across Minneapolis.

Literati Book Fairs launched in March 2022, offering librarians, students, and parents a truly unique and magical book fair experience. Literati has expanded its operations to serve 24 states across the US, including the greater Minneapolis area. To book a Literati Book Fair or learn more about operational regions, nonprofit partnerships, and more, please visit literati.com/bookfairs , call (833) 699-1890 or email [email protected].

About Start Reading Now:

Start Reading Now is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit addressing the fact that on average, low-income families have less than one book at home. By providing 30 free books from 1st through 3rd grade, thousands of Minneapolis schoolchildren can read over summer break, prevent summer skills slide, and build their at-home library.

Since its founding in 2016, Start Reading Now has served over 22,000 students and donated over 250,000 books! Learn more about Start Reading Now at www.StartReadingNow.org .

About Literati:

Literati is a children's book company focused on building reading skills so kids can grow to be their best selves. Literati makes it easy to find books kids love through school book fairs and book clubs. By using a unique mix of human expertise and data science, Literati tailors book curation for every reader. Since 2017, Literati has put over seven million books into children's hands and donated more one million books to underserved communities. To learn more, visit www.Literati.com.

