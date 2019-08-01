Start Saving Now with Oregon College Savings Plan And Get $25

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents of kindergarten-aged children will have another reason to rejoice as the new school year begins: their kids can get a jumpstart on saving for higher education through the Oregon College Savings Plan's $25 Kinder Grad incentive program.

Starting August 1, 2019, when an account is opened for an Oregon kindergartener who does not already have an Oregon College Savings Plan account, $25 will be automatically deposited. Anyone can open the account, but only the first account to list the child as the beneficiary will receive the incentive.

Part of the successful school-based Be College Ready community outreach program, Kinder Grad was designed to encourage Oregon families to begin their college savings journey early in a child's life.

The Be College Ready program served more than 34,000 Oregon families in the 2018-2019 school year, providing education about the value of saving for college, and an easy way to begin saving. In mid-August, every public elementary school will receive free Be College Ready kits for their kindergarten students, including information about Kinder Grad.

"The Oregon College Savings Plan is making it easier for Oregonians to save for education and training after high school," said Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. "Kinder Grad will help families start saving for their kids future early on, and help them meet their educational goals with less student loan debt. We want to send a strong message to Oregon students: You are capable. You are worthy. And we believe in you!"

Kinder Grad will join the Oregon College Savings Plan's popular Baby Grad incentive program, now in its second year. Baby Grad provides $25 to accounts opened for a child prior to their first birthday. More than 3,600 accounts have been opened and close to $12 million saved since the official launch of Baby Grad in 2018. For every account opened through this initiative, the average balance is now $3,293.

The Oregon College Savings Plan is a state-sponsored savings program that comes with special tax advantages and can be used for expenses at any accredited, post-secondary institution. The Plan recently celebrated its 18-year anniversary and a milestone $2 billion saved. Please visit www.oregoncollegesavings.com or call 866-772-8464.

