Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. Recognized as Finalist for IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award™

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colin C. Campbell's groundbreaking guide to entrepreneurship, Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat.: Serial Entrepreneurs' Secrets Revealed!, has been named a finalist in the Business & Career category for the 36th Annual IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award™. Published by Forbes Books, Campbell's book stands out as a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners alike, earning number one in over 10 Amazon categories.

Unveiling the seldom-discussed blueprint for start-up success, Campbell's book delves into the core of what makes businesses flourish. Drawing from a rich tapestry of personal experience — from his humble beginnings on a Canadian farm to the pinnacle of building and selling ventures that total over $1 billion — Campbell offers a treasure trove of insights on the entrepreneurial process. His narrative is further enriched with wisdom from a cadre of fellow serial entrepreneurs and thought leaders, making this book a comprehensive guide for anyone looking to navigate the turbulent waters of business.

Campbell reflects, "Entrepreneurship is more than a passion for me; it's about helping others achieve their startup dreams. After 10 years of writing and two years of collaboration with a dedicated team of six, we've engaged with over 200 experts, authors, and entrepreneurs. Our goal was clear: to develop an accessible yet comprehensive guide for those embarking on their entrepreneurial journey."

Adam Witty, CEO of Forbes Books adds, "Helping entrepreneurs and thought leaders is the focus of our business at Forbes Books. The key to any successful business book is the value it brings to readers and the wisdom and advice the author shares to help others achieve their goals. Colin has accomplished that with Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat., and he deserves the recognition he and his book are receiving."

Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. simplifies the complex journey from ideation to lucrative exit, providing readers with actionable strategies, real-life examples, and Campbell's own "Golden Nuggets" of wisdom. The book covers critical topics such as vetting ideas, assembling a winning team, securing investment, and mastering the art of negotiation, all aimed at enhancing the reader's ability to succeed repeatedly. The two other finalists are Employalty: How to Ignite Commitment and Keep Top Talent in the New Age of Work by Joe Mull and Simply Put: Why Clear Messages Win—and How to Design Them by Ben Guttmann.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in collaboration with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books serves as the premier publishing imprint for business and thought leaders. It provides a unique, speed-to-market publishing model and a host of services designed to support authors in promoting their expertise and sharing their insights. For more information, visit

https://books.forbes.com .

About Colin C. Campbell

From launching a tech business in the early 1990s to founding companies like Tucows (TCX) .CLUB Domains, GeeksforLess, Hostopia, and Paw.com, Colin Campbell's entrepreneurial journey is a testament to his dedication and innovative spirit. His ventures have received accolades from Profit and Inc. 5000, among others. A staunch supporter of the entrepreneurial community, Campbell co-founded Startup.club and co-hosts the podcast Serial Entrepreneur: Secrets Revealed!

About the IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award™

The IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award™ program, celebrated for its comprehensive coverage of over 50 categories, is a testament to the high-quality standards of independent publishing. The awards are judiciously administered by the IBPA with the support of over 170 professionals from various sectors of the publishing industry, including librarians, bookstore owners, reviewers, designers, publicity managers, and editors. This collaborative effort ensures that the awards truly reflect the best in the industry.

Media Contacts

Forbes Books Media Contact: Krista Wignall, [email protected]

SOURCE Colin C. Campbell