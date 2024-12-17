Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. Recognized as One of the "Best Indie Books in 2024"
Dec 17, 2024, 08:27 ET
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. from Forbes Books received the prestigious recognition by Kirkus Reviews as one of the "Best Indie Books of 2024".
Kirkus, which reviews thousands of books annually, issued a star rating earlier in the year and just announced that it would be among the top 100 independently published books for 2024.
Colin C. Campbell stated "We are so excited and grateful for this recognition. This book took 10 years, and over 200 interviews. It includes 180 call outs, 30 illustrations, and was written for the ADHD entrepreneur. Congrats to the team at Startup.club for making this happen."
Here are a few highlights from the "Best Indie Books of 2024"
NONFICTION
- Voices from a Forgotten Letter by Seif-Eldeine
- Inflamed by Anne E. Belden, Paul Gullixson; Contributing Author/Editor Lauren A. Spates
- Deep Utopia by Nick Bostrom
- We Choose To by Curtis Boyd and Glenna Halvorson-Boyd
- The Child Catcher by Andrew Bridge
- The User Experience Team of One by Leah Buley and Joe Natoli
- Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. by Colin C. Campbell
- NOLA Face by Brooke Champagne
- Point & Shoot by Bill Clevenger
- Becoming Modigliani by Henri Colt
- Zen in the Vernacular by Peter Coyote
- Sam Lacy and Wendell Smith by Wayne Dawkins
- The Line of Dissent by Martin Duberman
- Holy American Burnout! by Sean Enfield
- Barons by Austin Frerick
- I Miss My Mommy by Alison Garwood-Jones
- Feedback by Nicholas R. Golledge
- Letters from World War II by Barbara Jane Hannon
- The J.E.D.I. Leader's Playbook by Omar L. Harris
- Now You Are a Missing Person by Susan Hayden
- America's Presidents by Gerald S. Henig
- The Investors' Advocate by Payson Hunter
- I Was a Teenage Monster Hunter! by Sam Irvin; illustrated by Dan Gallagher
- The Next Run by Tom Jenkins
- The Strength of Water by Karin Jensen
- The Kremlin's Noose by Amy Knight
- Above the Ground by Dan Lawton
- Not From Here by Leah Lax
- Am I Too Old to Save the Planet? by Lawrence MacDonald
- Climate Opportunities Knocking at Your Door by William Mebane
- That Voice by Marcia Menter
- Circle of Sawdust by Rob Mermin; illustrated by Karen E. Gersch
- A Joyous Transformation by Anaïs Nin; edited by Paul Herron
- Brother Nervosa by Ronald Palmer
FICTION
- Willis and the Magic Stick by Rod Allison; illustrated by Trisha B. Waters
- After by Timothy Ashby
- The Vow by Jude Berman
- Pescadero by Hollis Brady
- The Deepfake by Joan Cohen
- The Queen of Steeplechase Park by David Ciminello
- The Strange Beautiful by Carla Crujido
- The Dark Court by Vyvyan Evans
- Sunny Gale by Jamie Lisa Forbes
- Find Your Own Way Home by Michael George
- The House on Sun Street by Mojgan Ghazirad
- Head Fake by Scott Gordon
- Yellow Birds by Karen Green
- Blessed Hands by Frume Halpern; translated by Yermiyahu Ahron Taub
- Pocket Full of Teeth by Aimee Hardy
- Archipelago by HR Hawkins
- Hair-Trigger Smile by Daniel James
- I Never Knew How Old I Was by David Joseph
- Bookstore Clerks & Significant Others by Scott Landfield; illustrated by S.G. Ellerhoff
- Filthy Rich Fae by Geneva Lee
- Dame Alice Hits Hollywood by Allie Mahoney
- The Beads by David McConnell
- The Goldie Standard by Simi Monheit
- Last Bets by Mary Carroll Moore
- A Golden Life by Ginny Kubitz Moyer
- The Cusser Club by Randall Northcutt
- House of Honor by Margaret Ann Philbrick
- Unplugged by David Schulze
- The Daughter Between Them by Alretha Thomas
- Silence by Julia Park Tracey
- The Aurora Revelations by Michael Walker
- Russian Nonsensical by Edward D. Webster
- Heavenbreaker by Sara Wolf
- The Lafitte Affair by Norman Woolworth
- Children of Ever After by Avery Yearwood
BIOGRAPHY & MEMOIR
- Lilly by Lillian Colón
- Liar, Alleged by David Vass
TEENS & YOUNG ADULT
- Say More by Kitty Stryker
About:
Colin C. Campbell is a Serial entrepreneur with 23 awards in 2024 and #1 best selling author on Amazon of Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. Colin started, scaled, and exited over a dozen companies worth almost 1 billion dollars including Tucows, Hostopia, .CLUB Domains, GeeksforLess and Paw.com. Colin also runs Startup Club with 1M members. Startup Club is an online community supporting the small business ecosystem through expert discussions, community events, and networking opportunities.
Media Contact:
Mimi Ostrander
954-702-1310
[email protected]
