Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. Recognized as One of the "Best Indie Books in 2024"

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. from Forbes Books received the prestigious recognition by Kirkus Reviews as one of the "Best Indie Books of 2024".

Kirkus, which reviews thousands of books annually, issued a star rating earlier in the year and just announced that it would be among the top 100 independently published books for 2024.

Colin C. Campbell stated "We are so excited and grateful for this recognition. This book took 10 years, and over 200 interviews. It includes 180 call outs, 30 illustrations, and was written for the ADHD entrepreneur. Congrats to the team at Startup.club for making this happen."

About:

Colin C. Campbell is a Serial entrepreneur with 23 awards in 2024 and #1 best selling author on Amazon of Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. Colin started, scaled, and exited over a dozen companies worth almost 1 billion dollars including Tucows, Hostopia, .CLUB Domains, GeeksforLess and Paw.com. Colin also runs Startup Club with 1M members. Startup Club is an online community supporting the small business ecosystem through expert discussions, community events, and networking opportunities.

Media Contact:

Mimi Ostrander

954-702-1310

[email protected]

SOURCE Startup.club