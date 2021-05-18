Start Spreading the News: Dunkin' Teams Up with Backdrop for First-Ever Paint Collection

For home design with a dash of Dunkin', Backdrop has created two new interior paints featuring Dunkin's signature shades, making it easy for anyone to give their walls a pop of pink or a splash of orange. Working together, the Backdrop and Dunkin' teams ensured that each can of paint matches the brand's iconic hues, bringing to life the energy and enthusiasm Dunkin's colors represent to millions of fans who rely on Dunkin' coffee, espresso, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches to keep them running.

The collaboration marks the first time Backdrop has offered half gallons of their recyclable, stainless steel cans­­ – a perfect quantity for accent walls and playful shapes. Only a limited number of cans will be available, so fans are encouraged to order quickly before the supply of this special new paint dries up.

According to Jamie Kelly, Associate Manager, Strategic Partnerships at Dunkin', "Our fans have absolutely loved the fresh new ways we've helped them show their Dunkin' passion and pride over the years. With home improvements on the rise this year, we're thrilled to team up with Backdrop to give Dunkin' devotees the opportunity to really bring home their love for our brand with a fresh coat of paint for the ultimate home décor."

"Dunkin' is an iconic American brand and we couldn't be more thrilled to launch their first paint colors. The sensorial overlap between donuts and icing and sprinkles and paint, combined with Dunkin's vibrant brand colors make for the perfect collaboration," says Natalie Ebel, Co-Founder of Backdrop. "We hope brand fans have just as much fun bringing these colors to life in their homes as we did creating them."

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

To learn more about Backdrop, visit www.BackdropHome.com.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Backdrop

Created by husband and wife duo Natalie & Caleb Ebel, Backdrop is The New Way to Paint. Backdrop has transformed the whole process of painting from start to finish—from curating the perfect color palette, to sourcing the highest-quality supplies. They offer premium, Green Wise certified and low-VOC paints that come in beautifully redesigned, award-winning paint cans, 12x 12'' removable adhesive samples, the highest quality supplies, and a perfectly curated palette of 50+ colors – all quickly delivered to your door. Since launch in November 2018, each Backdrop sale has contributed to the International Rescue Committee, which helps displaced families in some of the most challenging places in the world, and in 2020 Backdrop became the first Climate Neutral certified paint company. Learn more at www.backdrophome.com.

