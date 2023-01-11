Start The New Year with the Gift of Heart Health! St. Helena Hospital Foundation Announces January A-fib Seminars in St. Helena and Petaluma

ST. HELENA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation announced today two January seminars offered to the public to learn more about the latest breakthroughs in the treatment for atrial fibrillation (A-fib) and to meet the cardiology experts who have made St. Helena Hospital the highest volume center in the nation for the revolutionary Hybrid Maze procedure. https://www.adventistheart.org/arrhythmia/surgical-treatment/

Enjoy a complimentary reception to learn more information about innovative heart health. Currently, two programs are scheduled in January:

January 17 , from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Tre Posti Restaurant in St. Helena – reception/appetizers

, from at Tre Posti Restaurant in – reception/appetizers January 25 , from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sheraton Sonoma Wine Country Petaluma – reception/appetizers

"We are excited to start the New Year with a focus on heart health and to showcase our expertise in the Hybrid Maze procedure for A-fib patients to improve their lives. These very popular seminars supported by the St. Helena Hospital Foundation will fill quickly, so please sign up to learn more," said St. Helena Hospital Foundation President and CEO Glen Newhart in making the announcement.

To RSVP for the St. Helena A-fib Seminar please visit: https://info.adventisthealth.org/ncn/st-helena/atrial-fibrillation/seminar



To RSVP for the Petaluma A-fib Seminar please visit: https://info.adventisthealth.org/ncn/petaluma/atrial-fibrillation/seminar

DOCTORS PRESENTING INCLUDE:

Gan H. Dunnington, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Dr. Gan Dunnington is a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in minimally invasive complex cardiac procedures such as the hybrid maze for treatment of atrial fibrillation. Dr. Dunnington trains other surgeons on this breakthrough technique for treating A-fib and has made Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital the highest-volume center for the procedure in the nation.

Susan Judith Eisenberg, MD

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Dr. Susan Eisenberg is a board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist specializing in innovative ablative procedures for arrhythmias. Dr. Eisenberg has nearly three decades of experience treating atrial fibrillation and is recognized for her individualized approach. She proudly offers the most advanced treatments for atrial fibrillation, including options like cryoablation.

ABOUT ST. HELENA HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

St. Helena Hospital Foundation provides philanthropic support and enhances community connection for Adventist Health St. Helena and its vision to transform the health of our communities. Established in 2004 as a 501(c)(3) organization, St. Helena Hospital Foundation partners with supporters to fund technology, equipment and programs that improve and save people's lives. Its dedication to ensuring the most vulnerable populations in Napa County are healthy led to them winning the 2021 Nonprofit of the Year. With a rich legacy of giving since the hospital's inception in 1878, donations have allowed for Adventist Health St. Helena to remain at its best, providing top-quality care in the region. For more information, visit www.shhfoundation.org.

ABOUT ADVENTIST HEALTH ST. HELENA

Adventist Health St. Helena is part of Adventist Health a faith-inspired, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 eighty communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 400 sites of care. We are located in the beautiful Napa Valley, a 151-bed acute-care hospital with key service areas including 24-hour emergency care, Adventist Heart and Vascular Institute, Coon Joint Replacement Institute, Martin O'Neil Cancer Center and Behavioral Health units. We are proud to serve a rural area with award winning care. We are committed to staying true to our heritage by providing patient-centered, quality care. Together, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual, and social healing to support community well-being. For more information, www.adventisthealthsthelena.org .

Contact:

Glen Newhart, President and CEO

St. Helena Hospital Foundation

707-963-6208

[email protected]

SOURCE St. Helena Hospital Foundation