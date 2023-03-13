Start-Up Company Alertify to Attend the 2023 Independent Hotel Show March 14-15th in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Start-up company Alertify to attend the 2023 Independent Hotel Show March 14-15th at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam to showcase their latest product for hoteliers and short-term rental owners.

Alertify sensor - US version

The Independent Hotel Show is an annual event that highlights the newest and most relevant trends, leading technology and top designers in the hospitality industry. There are 200+ exhibitors expected at this year's Independent Hotel Show. Also in attendance will be hoteliers from luxury and boutique hotels, looking for the newest innovations the industry has to offer.

Alertify is a small, privacy safe room monitoring device for hoteliers, STR owners and property managers. Alertify devices actively monitor noise decibel levels and occupancy levels. The device also detects smoke from cigarettes and vapes, changes in temperature, air quality levels and more. Users can set custom thresholds and receive real time notifications of violations as they occur. With Alertify, hoteliers can protect their rooms from potential noise complaints and damages from unwarranted indoor smoking or other violations.

Attendees of the 2023 Independent Hotel Show in Amsterdam this March will be able to demo the latest device and dashboard data in real-time. Due to ongoing chip shortages, supply is limited, and interested hotels can place pre-orders at the event and will receive their orders from the next production batch slated for mid-May.

About Alertify

Alertify helps hoteliers, property managers and short-term rental operators save money and protect themselves from bad guests and tenants. Alertify devices actively monitor for smoking & vaping, noise disturbances, large groups, parties and more. Find out more, or schedule a call with our solutions team at alertify.io. For press inquiries, contact [email protected].

