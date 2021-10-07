Start-Up Nation Central Executives Brief World Bank President on Israeli Digital Health Solutions

JERUSALEM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The President of the World Bank, David Malpass, met with Start-Up Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Malpass is in Israel as a guest of the ministries of Finance and Health. His meeting on Wednesday was meant to enhance his acquaintance with the Israeli health system's capabilities, with the goal of promoting collaborations in the field of healthcare innovation. Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and senior Health Ministry officials were also present in the meeting.

World Bank President David Malpass (right) meets with Start-Up Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson during their meeting in Jerusalem on Wednesday (Credit: Ricky Rachman)

In an effort to familiarize the World Bank with the country's thriving Digital Health sector and provide insights into the innovative solutions being developed by Israeli startups, Start-Up Nation Central VP Strategic Partnerships Eliran Elimelech presented Malpass and his team with a landscape overview of the sector and introduced them to three leading Israeli companies: remote medical testing and diagnosis company TytoCare, advanced blood-testing startup Sight Diagnostics, and AI-driven prediction and triage platform developer Diagnostic Robotics.

According to Start-Up Nation Finder, a free innovation business platform, Israel is home to roughly 700 digital health companies with solutions ranging from digital therapeutics to clinical workflow.

SOURCE Start-Up Nation Central (SNC)