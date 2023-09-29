"START UP" SEASON 11 AIRS ON PBS, WORLD CHANNEL & CREATE TV

Docuseries Profiles Entrepreneurs in America

DETROIT, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four-time Emmy® nominated docuseries START UP announces its 11th season, debuting this fall. START UP airs on PBS, in national syndication (check local listings), on World Channel and Create TV. Streaming on PBS.org.

Viewers will see struggles and victories of 13 small businesses in the South and Midwest. Exploring how owners innovate and sometimes completely reinvent themselves, post-COVID-19, it highlights heartfelt stories of businesses determined to do good in their communities, plus the actionable business advice viewers expect from START UP.

"From East African refugees seeking the American dream to a BBQ food truck that started on a folding table and now does seven-figure annual sales, season eleven is about overcoming extraordinary challenges and achieving dreams," said START UP host Gary Bredow.

Season 11 sponsor Thryv, a leading provider of software and services for small businesses, is showing support for the small business community. "We are proud to serve many thousands of small businesses across the country and around the world, helping them achieve their dreams," said Tami Cannizzaro, CMO, Thryv. "We are excited to support START UP and look forward to this season's compelling small business profiles."

Season 11 marks the third consecutive season that Spectrum Business, the brand of business internet, phone, mobile and video services operated by Charter Communications, Inc., has sponsored START UP. "As a company, we are dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses with resources and connectivity solutions designed to help them start, grow, and thrive," said Matt Bury, Vice President of SMB Marketing for Charter. "We also share START UP's passion for spotlighting the stories and challenges faced by aspiring entrepreneurs and look forward to watching this season's featured businesses turn their dreams into reality."

For 11 years, START UP has provided a resource for entrepreneurs and dives into personal entrepreneur journeys.

"When we launched START UP, we focused on businesses themselves. That element remains, but it's the human story that's fascinating," said Jenny Feterovich, producer and casting director. "There's a new entrepreneurial movement in places like Cincinnati, Orlando and Grand Rapids. We put national spotlight on amazing business owners."

Trailer, Stills, Episode Guide, Sneak Peaks: www.startup-usa.com.

