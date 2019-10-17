Start Up Seeks To Discreetly Connect Executive Women to New Opportunities

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A platform has been launched to discreetly connect executive women to a hidden network of elite job opportunities that empowers them to make bold moves. The platform, called BossMakeHer, was started by experienced executive recruiter and startup CEO Tracy Saunders to help busy executives access high-level job opportunities by sharing them in a differentiated and confidential way.

The platform seeks to close the pervasive gender gap that exists in leadership. During the launch of BossMakeHer, Ms. Saunders spoke to the market need for new networking channels specifically for women that focus on breaking through the glass ceiling via successful job searches. She said, "BossMakeHer was created as a way to connect women executives to strategic opportunities outside of mass networking sites and job boards. It's a new way of networking in a discreet and direct way. It's shattering barriers created by the 'old boys club' to create a powerful networking community designed to drive equity and close the gender leadership gap."

The platform has been launched to address the national leadership gap for women. It's approximated that almost 50.8% of the US population are women, yet their representation in top leadership positions is still remarkably low, with only 20% holding board seats and only 6% in CEO roles, despite education and training. The National Center for Education Statistics reports that 60% of the people who earn undergraduate degrees are women, and 60% of the people who earn master's degrees are women. In addition to connecting women to a number of leadership opportunities, BossMakeHer is home to a private forum for female leaders to share their job search insights, leads, and challenges with one other for co-created momentum.

For executives who are too busy with their current workload to network, BossMakeHer also offers a white-glove service.

BossMakeHer is a sister site of the broader Women's Job Search Network, which has world-class partners such as Uber and ThoughtWorks, Inc. The board of Women's Job Search Network is also made up of powerful executive female advisors.

