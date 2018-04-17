Start-Up Side-Steps Gun Control Debate with Unique Solution for Protecting People from Mass Shootings

"No one wants to be thinking about how to protect their loved ones from mass shooting situations, but we are living in a time when folks are legitimately concerned," said Practical Protection Founder, Aaron Ansel. "Our executive team was weary of the polarization surrounding the gun control debate. We wanted viable, immediate solutions, so we came up with our own."

CoverMe-Seat, which weighs just over five pounds, is meant to provide a convenient, lightweight solution for people wanting protection & peace of mind in public places, such as sporting events, music festivals, movies, and concerts, or while commuting via cars, busses, or trains. The discrete design also allows for daily use as a seat-insert at workplaces and schools.

The seat is a superior alternative to bulletproof backpacks & inserts because it protects against both frontal and rear assaults, and unlike most other options, the auxiliary rear plate is certified to stop multiple hits from powerful guns like the AR-15. Central Florida teacher & early customer Mike Crawford purchased his because "it protects against the weapons we are trained to assume a mass shooter could carry."

Practical Protection was started by a team of parents who wanted to find a way to help their families and friends feel safer with a solution as apolitical as a fire extinguisher. "People want to feel safe, but no-one is going to wear a bulletproof vest every time they go outside. Our goal with the CoverMe-Seat was to engineer a cost-effective product that overcame barriers to daily use," said Co-founder & Chief Engineer, Andrew Enke. "We knew we had created something special when we saw our lightweight and comfortable chair withstand multiple .44 magnum rounds."

CoverMe-Seat is available to pre-order for $100 on the company's website. Orders placed before May 15 will ship by June, 2018. After the pre-order phase, CoverMe-Seat will retail for about $130. The supplemental plate retails for $90.

The website offers additional information on ballistic protection levels. Product testing and other videos are available on their YouTube channel.

