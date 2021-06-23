Start-up Success for bp's Manuel project at Na Kika Platform in Gulf of Mexico

Starlee Sykes, bp senior vice president Gulf of Mexico and Canada, said: "Manuel is exactly the type of high-value project that is critical to growing our business here in the Gulf of Mexico. bp's focused and resilient hydrocarbons business is a key pillar of our strategy. This start-up is another example of our team's commitment to safe and reliable operations."

The bp-operated wells, drilled to a depth of approximately 21,000 feet, are located southeast of the Na Kika platform, approximately 140 miles off the coast of New Orleans. bp and Shell each hold a 50 percent working interest in the Manuel development.

Ewan Drummond, bp senior vice president of projects, production and operations, said: "Our disciplined investment in Manuel is part of our target to add 900,000 boe/d of production from new projects by the end of 2021. The safe production of resilient hydrocarbons in the basins we know best is core to advancing our strategy to transform into an integrated energy company."

About bp

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America's largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting more than 125,000 additional jobs through its business activities. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

Notes to editors:

Manuel is located on Mississippi Canyon block 520, east of the bp-operated Na Kika platform in 6,625 feet of water.

is located on Mississippi Canyon block 520, east of the bp-operated Na Kika platform in 6,625 feet of water. bp is a leading producer in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico , operating four production platforms – Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika – with a fifth platform, Argos, expected to come online in 2022.

, operating four production platforms – Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika – with a fifth platform, Argos, expected to come online in 2022. bp anticipates growth in its production in the US Gulf of Mexico to more than 400,000 boe/d by the mid-2020s.

